Guy Fawkes Day

<p>Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. The processions and bonfire mark the uncovering of Guy Fawkes' "Gunpowder Plot" to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605, and commemorates the memory of Lewes' seventeen Protestant martyrs. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Participants in costume takes part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A participant in costume takes part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Local residents watch as participants in costume holding burning torches take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Participants in costume hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Participants in costume watch burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Participants in costume hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A participant in costume takes part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Participants in costume hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

