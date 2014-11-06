Guy Fawkes Night
Protesters hold up their Guy Fawkes masks on the Liberty Bridge during a demonstration by supporters of the Anonymous movement as part of the global "Million Mask March" protests, in Budapest, November 5, 2014.
Vapor passes through a Guy Fawkes mask as a man smokes while joining supporters of the Anonymous movement who were taking part in the global "Million Mask March" protests in Union Square, New York November 5, 2014.
Supporters of the Anonymous movement wear Guy Fawkes masks as they take part in the global "Million Mask March" protests through Times Square, New York November 5, 2014.
Participants in costumes hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2014.
A supporter of the Anonymous movement wearing a Guy Fawkes mask offers a flower to police officers during a part of the global "Million Mask March" protests in Los Angeles, California November 5, 2014.
Members and supporters of the Anonymous movement wear Guy Fawkes masks as they demonstrate as part of the "Million Mask March" in Portland, Oregon November 5, 2014.
Members and supporters of the Anonymous movement wear Guy Fawkes masks as they demonstrate as part of the "Million Mask March" in Portland, Oregon November 5, 2014.
A police watches as participants in costumes hold burning torches during in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2014.
Activists, some wearing Guy Fawkes masks, debate with commuters during a demonstration in Union Square in Manhattan, New York November 5, 2014.
A giant effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin to be burned is paraded by participants in costumes as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2014.
Protesters wear Guy Fawkes masks during a demonstration in San Francisco, California November 5, 2014.
A protester dressed as a nun holds Guy Fawkes masks during a demonstration in San Francisco, California November 5, 2014.
Participants in costumes hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2014.
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks stand in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.
Members and supporters wearing Guy Fawkes masks depart the U.S. Capitol in Washington November 5, 2014.
Pro-democracy protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks stand in front of an advertisement as they take a subway train to an Occupy Central protest site in Hong Kong November 5, 2014.
Children react as they celebrate Guy Fawkes day in Soweto November 5, 2014.
Police officers check the identity papers of a protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask during a protest on Grand Place in Brussels November 5, 2014.
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask sits below Knez Mihajlo's monument in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask holds up a sign as he walks in central Brussels November 5, 2014.
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks walk along a street in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks sit on a bench in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a picture in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.
Pro-democracy protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks rest on a road blocked by Occupy Central in Mongkok shopping district, Hong Kong November 5, 2014.
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks stand in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.
