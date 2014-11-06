Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 6, 2014 | 10:18am EST

Guy Fawkes Night

Protesters hold up their Guy Fawkes masks on the Liberty Bridge during a demonstration by supporters of the Anonymous movement as part of the global "Million Mask March" protests, in Budapest, November 5, 2014.

Protesters hold up their Guy Fawkes masks on the Liberty Bridge during a demonstration by supporters of the Anonymous movement as part of the global "Million Mask March" protests, in Budapest, November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Protesters hold up their Guy Fawkes masks on the Liberty Bridge during a demonstration by supporters of the Anonymous movement as part of the global "Million Mask March" protests, in Budapest, November 5, 2014.
Close
1 / 25
Vapor passes through a Guy Fawkes mask as a man smokes while joining supporters of the Anonymous movement who were taking part in the global "Million Mask March" protests in Union Square, New York November 5, 2014.

Vapor passes through a Guy Fawkes mask as a man smokes while joining supporters of the Anonymous movement who were taking part in the global "Million Mask March" protests in Union Square, New York November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Vapor passes through a Guy Fawkes mask as a man smokes while joining supporters of the Anonymous movement who were taking part in the global "Million Mask March" protests in Union Square, New York November 5, 2014.
Close
2 / 25
Supporters of the Anonymous movement wear Guy Fawkes masks as they take part in the global "Million Mask March" protests through Times Square, New York November 5, 2014.

Supporters of the Anonymous movement wear Guy Fawkes masks as they take part in the global "Million Mask March" protests through Times Square, New York November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Supporters of the Anonymous movement wear Guy Fawkes masks as they take part in the global "Million Mask March" protests through Times Square, New York November 5, 2014.
Close
3 / 25
Participants in costumes hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2014.

Participants in costumes hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Participants in costumes hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2014.
Close
4 / 25
A supporter of the Anonymous movement wearing a Guy Fawkes mask offers a flower to police officers during a part of the global "Million Mask March" protests in Los Angeles, California November 5, 2014.

A supporter of the Anonymous movement wearing a Guy Fawkes mask offers a flower to police officers during a part of the global "Million Mask March" protests in Los Angeles, California November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A supporter of the Anonymous movement wearing a Guy Fawkes mask offers a flower to police officers during a part of the global "Million Mask March" protests in Los Angeles, California November 5, 2014.
Close
5 / 25
Members and supporters of the Anonymous movement wear Guy Fawkes masks as they demonstrate as part of the "Million Mask March" in Portland, Oregon November 5, 2014.

Members and supporters of the Anonymous movement wear Guy Fawkes masks as they demonstrate as part of the "Million Mask March" in Portland, Oregon November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Members and supporters of the Anonymous movement wear Guy Fawkes masks as they demonstrate as part of the "Million Mask March" in Portland, Oregon November 5, 2014.
Close
6 / 25
Members and supporters of the Anonymous movement wear Guy Fawkes masks as they demonstrate as part of the "Million Mask March" in Portland, Oregon November 5, 2014.

Members and supporters of the Anonymous movement wear Guy Fawkes masks as they demonstrate as part of the "Million Mask March" in Portland, Oregon November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Members and supporters of the Anonymous movement wear Guy Fawkes masks as they demonstrate as part of the "Million Mask March" in Portland, Oregon November 5, 2014.
Close
7 / 25
A police watches as participants in costumes hold burning torches during in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2014.

A police watches as participants in costumes hold burning torches during in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A police watches as participants in costumes hold burning torches during in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2014.
Close
8 / 25
Activists, some wearing Guy Fawkes masks, debate with commuters during a demonstration in Union Square in Manhattan, New York November 5, 2014.

Activists, some wearing Guy Fawkes masks, debate with commuters during a demonstration in Union Square in Manhattan, New York November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Activists, some wearing Guy Fawkes masks, debate with commuters during a demonstration in Union Square in Manhattan, New York November 5, 2014.
Close
9 / 25
A giant effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin to be burned is paraded by participants in costumes as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2014.

A giant effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin to be burned is paraded by participants in costumes as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A giant effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin to be burned is paraded by participants in costumes as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2014.
Close
10 / 25
Protesters wear Guy Fawkes masks during a demonstration in San Francisco, California November 5, 2014.

Protesters wear Guy Fawkes masks during a demonstration in San Francisco, California November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Protesters wear Guy Fawkes masks during a demonstration in San Francisco, California November 5, 2014.
Close
11 / 25
A protester dressed as a nun holds Guy Fawkes masks during a demonstration in San Francisco, California November 5, 2014.

A protester dressed as a nun holds Guy Fawkes masks during a demonstration in San Francisco, California November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A protester dressed as a nun holds Guy Fawkes masks during a demonstration in San Francisco, California November 5, 2014.
Close
12 / 25
Participants in costumes hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2014.

Participants in costumes hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Participants in costumes hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2014.
Close
13 / 25
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks stand in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.

Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks stand in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks stand in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.
Close
14 / 25
Members and supporters wearing Guy Fawkes masks depart the U.S. Capitol in Washington November 5, 2014.

Members and supporters wearing Guy Fawkes masks depart the U.S. Capitol in Washington November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Members and supporters wearing Guy Fawkes masks depart the U.S. Capitol in Washington November 5, 2014.
Close
15 / 25
Pro-democracy protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks stand in front of an advertisement as they take a subway train to an Occupy Central protest site in Hong Kong November 5, 2014.

Pro-democracy protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks stand in front of an advertisement as they take a subway train to an Occupy Central protest site in Hong Kong November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks stand in front of an advertisement as they take a subway train to an Occupy Central protest site in Hong Kong November 5, 2014.
Close
16 / 25
Children react as they celebrate Guy Fawkes day in Soweto November 5, 2014.

Children react as they celebrate Guy Fawkes day in Soweto November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Children react as they celebrate Guy Fawkes day in Soweto November 5, 2014.
Close
17 / 25
Police officers check the identity papers of a protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask during a protest on Grand Place in Brussels November 5, 2014.

Police officers check the identity papers of a protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask during a protest on Grand Place in Brussels November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Police officers check the identity papers of a protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask during a protest on Grand Place in Brussels November 5, 2014.
Close
18 / 25
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask sits below Knez Mihajlo's monument in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.

A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask sits below Knez Mihajlo's monument in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask sits below Knez Mihajlo's monument in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.
Close
19 / 25
A pro-democracy protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask holds up a sign as he walks in central Brussels November 5, 2014.

A pro-democracy protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask holds up a sign as he walks in central Brussels November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A pro-democracy protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask holds up a sign as he walks in central Brussels November 5, 2014.
Close
20 / 25
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks walk along a street in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.

Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks walk along a street in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks walk along a street in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.
Close
21 / 25
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks sit on a bench in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.

Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks sit on a bench in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks sit on a bench in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.
Close
22 / 25
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a picture in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.

Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a picture in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a picture in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.
Close
23 / 25
Pro-democracy protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks rest on a road blocked by Occupy Central in Mongkok shopping district, Hong Kong November 5, 2014.

Pro-democracy protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks rest on a road blocked by Occupy Central in Mongkok shopping district, Hong Kong November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks rest on a road blocked by Occupy Central in Mongkok shopping district, Hong Kong November 5, 2014.
Close
24 / 25
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks stand in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.

Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks stand in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks stand in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
The youngest most powerful people

The youngest most powerful people

Next Slideshows

The youngest most powerful people

The youngest most powerful people

Forbes ranks the world's youngest most powerful people.

Nov 06 2014
Home from Afghanistan

Home from Afghanistan

Loved ones greet paratroopers returning to Fort Bragg from deployment in Afghanistan.

Nov 06 2014
Typhoon Haiyan's legacy

Typhoon Haiyan's legacy

The Philippines still bears scars from last year's destructive Typhoon Haiyan.

Nov 05 2014
Ashoura festival

Ashoura festival

During Ashoura, Shi'ite Muslims commemorate the slaying of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussein in Kerbala in 680 AD.

Nov 04 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast