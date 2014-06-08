Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jun 8, 2014 | 12:05pm EDT

Guys Choice Awards

Rihanna accepts the Most Desirable Woman award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rihanna accepts the Most Desirable Woman award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Rihanna accepts the Most Desirable Woman award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 35
Sandra Bullock accepts the Decade of Hotness award from actors Keanu Reeves, Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sandra Bullock accepts the Decade of Hotness award from actors Keanu Reeves, Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Sandra Bullock accepts the Decade of Hotness award from actors Keanu Reeves, Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 35
Kevin Hart accepts the King of Comedy award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kevin Hart accepts the King of Comedy award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Kevin Hart accepts the King of Comedy award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 35
Comedians Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele accept the Hottest Couple award, as actors Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel stand nearby, at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Comedians Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele accept the Hottest Couple award, as actors Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel stand nearby, at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario...more

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Comedians Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele accept the Hottest Couple award, as actors Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel stand nearby, at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 35
Matthew McConaughey and Keanu Reeves sit at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Matthew McConaughey and Keanu Reeves sit at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Matthew McConaughey and Keanu Reeves sit at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 35
Former U.S. Navy Seal Marcus Luttrell (L) and actor Mark Wahlberg accept the Troops Choice award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Former U.S. Navy Seal Marcus Luttrell (L) and actor Mark Wahlberg accept the Troops Choice award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Former U.S. Navy Seal Marcus Luttrell (L) and actor Mark Wahlberg accept the Troops Choice award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 35
Rihanna accepts the Most Desirable Woman award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rihanna accepts the Most Desirable Woman award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Rihanna accepts the Most Desirable Woman award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 35
Keanu Reeves waits behind a panel on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Keanu Reeves waits behind a panel on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Keanu Reeves waits behind a panel on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 35
Sandra Bullock jokes with actor Hugh Grant at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sandra Bullock jokes with actor Hugh Grant at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Sandra Bullock jokes with actor Hugh Grant at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 35
Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson and Jaime King speak on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson and Jaime King speak on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson and Jaime King speak on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 35
Rihanna accepts the Most Desirable Woman award from actor Kevin Hart at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rihanna accepts the Most Desirable Woman award from actor Kevin Hart at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Rihanna accepts the Most Desirable Woman award from actor Kevin Hart at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 35
Comedians Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele accept the Hottest Couple award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Comedians Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele accept the Hottest Couple award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Comedians Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele accept the Hottest Couple award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 35
Johnny Knoxville accepts the Guycon award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Johnny Knoxville accepts the Guycon award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Johnny Knoxville accepts the Guycon award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 35
Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel speak on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel speak on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel speak on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 35
Jessica Alba ( From L to R), Rosario Dawson and Jaime King speak on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jessica Alba ( From L to R), Rosario Dawson and Jaime King speak on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Jessica Alba ( From L to R), Rosario Dawson and Jaime King speak on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 35
Actors Cheech Marin (L) and Tommy Chong accept a special award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors Cheech Marin (L) and Tommy Chong accept a special award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Actors Cheech Marin (L) and Tommy Chong accept a special award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 35
Sandra Bullock accepts the Decade of Hotness award from British actor Hugh Grant at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sandra Bullock accepts the Decade of Hotness award from British actor Hugh Grant at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Sandra Bullock accepts the Decade of Hotness award from British actor Hugh Grant at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 35
Andy Samberg accepts the Primetime award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Andy Samberg accepts the Primetime award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Andy Samberg accepts the Primetime award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 35
Sandra Bullock accepts the Decade of Hotness award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sandra Bullock accepts the Decade of Hotness award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Sandra Bullock accepts the Decade of Hotness award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 35
Hugh Grant and Keanu Reeves speak on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Hugh Grant and Keanu Reeves speak on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Hugh Grant and Keanu Reeves speak on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 35
Kevin Hart and his girlfriend Eniko Parrish attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Kevin Hart and his girlfriend Eniko Parrish attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Kevin Hart and his girlfriend Eniko Parrish attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
21 / 35
Jessica Alba attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Jessica Alba attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Jessica Alba attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
22 / 35
Jaime King attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Jaime King attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Jaime King attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
23 / 35
Laura Vandervoort attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Laura Vandervoort attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Laura Vandervoort attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
24 / 35
Rosario Dawson attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Rosario Dawson attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Rosario Dawson attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
25 / 35
Olivia Munn attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Olivia Munn attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Olivia Munn attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
26 / 35
Scott Wilson attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Scott Wilson attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Scott Wilson attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
27 / 35
Laura Vandervoort attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Laura Vandervoort attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Laura Vandervoort attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
28 / 35
Olivia Munn attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Olivia Munn attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Olivia Munn attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
29 / 35
Johnny Knoxville and his wife Naomi Nelson attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Johnny Knoxville and his wife Naomi Nelson attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Johnny Knoxville and his wife Naomi Nelson attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Close
30 / 35
Wrestlers Jessie Godderz, Taryn Terrell, Velvet Sky and Bully Ray (L-R) attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Wrestlers Jessie Godderz, Taryn Terrell, Velvet Sky and Bully Ray (L-R) attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Wrestlers Jessie Godderz, Taryn Terrell, Velvet Sky and Bully Ray (L-R) attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
31 / 35
Andy Samberg attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Andy Samberg attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Andy Samberg attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
32 / 35
Model Chrissy Teigen attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Model Chrissy Teigen attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Model Chrissy Teigen attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
33 / 35
Tommy Chong (R) and his wife Shelby Chong attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Tommy Chong (R) and his wife Shelby Chong attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Tommy Chong (R) and his wife Shelby Chong attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
34 / 35
Cheech Marin and his wife Natasha Rubin attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cheech Marin and his wife Natasha Rubin attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Cheech Marin and his wife Natasha Rubin attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Griffith and Banderas split up

Griffith and Banderas split up

Next Slideshows

Griffith and Banderas split up

Griffith and Banderas split up

Melanie Griffith files for divorce from Antonio Banderas after 18 years of marriage.

Jun 06 2014
Wowing Walmart

Wowing Walmart

Walmart spares no expense for the big name stars performing at their annual shareholder meetings.

Jun 06 2014
Music in the morning

Music in the morning

Chart-toppers on Today and Good Morning America.

Jun 06 2014
CMT Music Awards

CMT Music Awards

Highlights from the CMT Music Awards.

Jun 05 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast