Pictures | Fri Mar 3, 2017

Habanos in Havana

A worker rolls a cigar at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
Juan Leon, 58, picks tobacco leaves at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Barbaro Riol, 48, prepares a cart with fresh tobacco leaves to be taken to a curing barn at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A farmer picks tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A cart with fresh tobacco leaves is seen at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A dog stands next to a cart used to carry tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Farmer Osvaldo Lemas, 83, looks to the camera as he picks tobacco leaves at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A farmer prepares a net used to cover fresh tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Fernando Hernandez (R), 74, takes fresh tobacco leaves to a curing barn at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Alejandro Gonzalez, 20, takes a cart with fresh tobacco leaves to a curing barn at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Mayda Hernandez, 56, prepares tobacco leaves for drying at a curing barn in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Tobacco leaves hang inside a curing barn at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Dianni Leon, 19, sitting near her 3-year-old son, takes a break from work at a curing barn in a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A temperature meter is seen at a tobacco factory in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A worker takes a break near a window at a tobacco factory in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Mercedes Castro, 51, works at the quality control room at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
A woman adds a band onto a cigar at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
A woman working as a "fabric reader", a local term for people employed to read to workers to entertain them while they produce cigars, uses the microphone at the Corona tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
Workers prepare tobacco leaves at a tobacco factory in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Workers are seen at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
Women work at the quality control room at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
Cigars are seen at the H. Upmann tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
A worker checks cigars at the quality control room at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
He Qin, 30, from China, smokes a cigar with friends at a cigar shop in Havana after buying cigars for a cigar club in China, Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A customer selects cigar boxes at a cigar shop in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A customer smokes a cigar at at a cigar shop in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Canadian businessman Michael Arya, 50, smokes a cigar as he visits the Corona Tobacco factory with friends in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
Jim Robinson of the U.S. poses for a photo holding a cigar of his own brand in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
