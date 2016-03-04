Habanos in Havana
Competitors from China smoke as they compete for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Francis Sierra, 23, smokes as she competes for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A picture of U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro shaking hands is seen at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tobacco roller Niovis Orama (C), 43, smokes as she competes for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A competitor takes a selfie as he competes for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Actor Max Uralsky, from Russia, smokes as he competes for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Competitors from China smoke as they compete for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Mario Perez, 54, works in the moistening chamber at the Cohiba Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tourists surround a worker sorting tobacco leaves at the Cohiba Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tourists chat at the Cohiba Tobacco factory during a visit in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman fixes a band on a cigar at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A worker wearing a cap with the colours of the U.S. flag rolls tobacco at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Milagros Suarez, 41, works at the quality control room at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Yoanks Mayas, 45, rolls tobacco at the Cohiba Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Women work at the quality control room at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A worker smokes a cigarette at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Jordanka Mendez, 37, works at the quality control room at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Next Slideshows
Oculus rises in Manhattan
The newly built World Trade Center Transportation Hub, designed to resemble a dove, opens nearly 15 years after the Sept. 11 attacks left Lower Manhattan in...
A year in space
Astronaut Scott Kelly returns to Earth after 340 days in space.
World of hypercars
Some of the world's fastest, most expensive high-performance cars.
Life in virtual reality
Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.