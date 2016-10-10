Edition:
Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

A woman walks on debris in an area devastated by Hurricane Matthew in Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A soldier carries relief aid after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man is treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Children are treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman looks at her mobile phone as it charges through solar panels after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man sits covering himself with an umbrella on the roof of a house affected by Hurricane Matthew in Port-a-Piment, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman tries to get food at a shelter in the school Liliane Mars Dumarsais Estime in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Destroyed houses are seen in a village after Hurricane Matthew passes Corail. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People gather at the shore in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man carries wooden planks salvaged from the rubble of destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A girl carrying wood walks near debris in Camp Perrin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A girl walks out of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the outskirts of Port Salut. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house on the outskirts of Port Salut. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A police officer stands guard in front of a plane loaded with food at the airport in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A helicopter flies over destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Men ride a motorcycle in front of destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Men carry sacks of rice out from an airplane loaded with food at the airport in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Clean up from Hurricane Matthew continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

People use a handmade ladder after the bridge has been destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Chantal, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman gets out of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman walks on the remains of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew on the outskirts of Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Men carry a woman wounded in Hurricane Matthew in Chantal, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People walk down the streets next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man gets water from a well in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People try to rebuild their destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Workers bury two bodies after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman carries a laundry basket in an area devastated by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

An injured man recovers at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passed Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man sits on a tombstone as he watches other clearing trees after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Destroyed houses are seen after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man walks amongst trees damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Destroyed desks are seen in a school in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People gather next to a collapsed bridge after Hurricane Matthew passes Petit Goave. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A television is seen in a house destroyed in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People walk down the street next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A television lies on debris after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A girl walks in a flooded area in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

