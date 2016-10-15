Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 14, 2016 | 9:07pm EDT

Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

Clothes hang in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Clothes hang in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Clothes hang in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
1 / 40
Destroyed houses are seen in a village after Hurricane Matthew passes Corail. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Destroyed houses are seen in a village after Hurricane Matthew passes Corail. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
Destroyed houses are seen in a village after Hurricane Matthew passes Corail. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 40
A man sets a tarpaulin to cover his house in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man sets a tarpaulin to cover his house in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A man sets a tarpaulin to cover his house in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
3 / 40
Children sleep over metal sheets in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Children sleep over metal sheets in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Children sleep over metal sheets in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 40
People eat dinner next to a fire after Hurricane Matthew in a street of Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People eat dinner next to a fire after Hurricane Matthew in a street of Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
People eat dinner next to a fire after Hurricane Matthew in a street of Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
5 / 40
A woman walks on debris in an area devastated by Hurricane Matthew in Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman walks on debris in an area devastated by Hurricane Matthew in Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A woman walks on debris in an area devastated by Hurricane Matthew in Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
6 / 40
A woman tries to get food at a shelter in the school Liliane Mars Dumarsais Estime in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman tries to get food at a shelter in the school Liliane Mars Dumarsais Estime in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A woman tries to get food at a shelter in the school Liliane Mars Dumarsais Estime in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
7 / 40
A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house on the outskirts of Port Salut. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house on the outskirts of Port Salut. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house on the outskirts of Port Salut. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
8 / 40
A helicopter flies over destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A helicopter flies over destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A helicopter flies over destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 40
A man is treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man is treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A man is treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 40
A girl carrying wood walks near debris in Camp Perrin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A girl carrying wood walks near debris in Camp Perrin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A girl carrying wood walks near debris in Camp Perrin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
11 / 40
Children are treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Children are treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Children are treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 40
People gather at the shore in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People gather at the shore in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
People gather at the shore in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 40
A girl walks out of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the outskirts of Port Salut. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A girl walks out of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the outskirts of Port Salut. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A girl walks out of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the outskirts of Port Salut. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
14 / 40
A soldier carries relief aid after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A soldier carries relief aid after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A soldier carries relief aid after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 40
Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
Close
16 / 40
Men ride a motorcycle in front of destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Men ride a motorcycle in front of destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Men ride a motorcycle in front of destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 40
Men carry sacks of rice out from an airplane loaded with food at the airport in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Men carry sacks of rice out from an airplane loaded with food at the airport in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Men carry sacks of rice out from an airplane loaded with food at the airport in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 40
Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
Close
19 / 40
Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
Close
20 / 40
Clean up from Hurricane Matthew continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Clean up from Hurricane Matthew continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Clean up from Hurricane Matthew continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
Close
21 / 40
People use a handmade ladder after the bridge has been destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Chantal, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People use a handmade ladder after the bridge has been destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Chantal, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
People use a handmade ladder after the bridge has been destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Chantal, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
22 / 40
A woman gets out of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman gets out of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A woman gets out of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
23 / 40
A woman walks on the remains of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew on the outskirts of Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman walks on the remains of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew on the outskirts of Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A woman walks on the remains of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew on the outskirts of Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
24 / 40
Men carry a woman wounded in Hurricane Matthew in Chantal, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Men carry a woman wounded in Hurricane Matthew in Chantal, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Men carry a woman wounded in Hurricane Matthew in Chantal, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
25 / 40
People walk down the streets next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People walk down the streets next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
People walk down the streets next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
26 / 40
A man gets water from a well in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man gets water from a well in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A man gets water from a well in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
27 / 40
People try to rebuild their destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People try to rebuild their destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
People try to rebuild their destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
28 / 40
Workers bury two bodies after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Workers bury two bodies after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
Workers bury two bodies after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
29 / 40
A woman carries a laundry basket in an area devastated by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman carries a laundry basket in an area devastated by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A woman carries a laundry basket in an area devastated by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
30 / 40
An injured man recovers at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passed Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured man recovers at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passed Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
An injured man recovers at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passed Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
31 / 40
A man sits on a tombstone as he watches other clearing trees after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man sits on a tombstone as he watches other clearing trees after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A man sits on a tombstone as he watches other clearing trees after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
32 / 40
Destroyed houses are seen after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Destroyed houses are seen after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
Destroyed houses are seen after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
33 / 40
A man walks amongst trees damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man walks amongst trees damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A man walks amongst trees damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
34 / 40
Destroyed desks are seen in a school in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Destroyed desks are seen in a school in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Destroyed desks are seen in a school in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
35 / 40
People gather next to a collapsed bridge after Hurricane Matthew passes Petit Goave. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People gather next to a collapsed bridge after Hurricane Matthew passes Petit Goave. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
People gather next to a collapsed bridge after Hurricane Matthew passes Petit Goave. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
36 / 40
A television is seen in a house destroyed in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A television is seen in a house destroyed in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A television is seen in a house destroyed in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
37 / 40
People walk down the street next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People walk down the street next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
People walk down the street next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
38 / 40
A television lies on debris after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A television lies on debris after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A television lies on debris after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
39 / 40
A girl walks in a flooded area in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A girl walks in a flooded area in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A girl walks in a flooded area in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
The city under water

The city under water

Next Slideshows

The city under water

The city under water

The city of Lumberton was one of the hardest hit when Hurricane Matthew swept North Carolina.

Oct 14 2016
Funeral for Keith Scott

Funeral for Keith Scott

Family members and friends gather for the funeral of police shooting victim Keith Lamont Scott in South Carolina.

Oct 14 2016
Life and death in a drug war

Life and death in a drug war

Deadly shootings and the grieving families left behind in the Philippines' drug war, which has claimed nearly 2,300 lives since President Rodrigo Duterte took...

Oct 14 2016
Hurricane Matthew hits the Carolinas

Hurricane Matthew hits the Carolinas

Flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew has displaced several thousand people in North Carolina.

Oct 14 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast