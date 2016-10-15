Haiti after Hurricane Matthew
Clothes hang in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Destroyed houses are seen in a village after Hurricane Matthew passes Corail. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man sets a tarpaulin to cover his house in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Children sleep over metal sheets in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People eat dinner next to a fire after Hurricane Matthew in a street of Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman walks on debris in an area devastated by Hurricane Matthew in Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman tries to get food at a shelter in the school Liliane Mars Dumarsais Estime in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house on the outskirts of Port Salut. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A helicopter flies over destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man is treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A girl carrying wood walks near debris in Camp Perrin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Children are treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People gather at the shore in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A girl walks out of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the outskirts of Port Salut. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A soldier carries relief aid after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
Men ride a motorcycle in front of destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Men carry sacks of rice out from an airplane loaded with food at the airport in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
Clean up from Hurricane Matthew continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
People use a handmade ladder after the bridge has been destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Chantal, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman gets out of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman walks on the remains of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew on the outskirts of Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Men carry a woman wounded in Hurricane Matthew in Chantal, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People walk down the streets next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man gets water from a well in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People try to rebuild their destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Workers bury two bodies after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman carries a laundry basket in an area devastated by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An injured man recovers at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passed Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man sits on a tombstone as he watches other clearing trees after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Destroyed houses are seen after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man walks amongst trees damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Destroyed desks are seen in a school in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People gather next to a collapsed bridge after Hurricane Matthew passes Petit Goave. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A television is seen in a house destroyed in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People walk down the street next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A television lies on debris after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A girl walks in a flooded area in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Next Slideshows
The city under water
The city of Lumberton was one of the hardest hit when Hurricane Matthew swept North Carolina.
Funeral for Keith Scott
Family members and friends gather for the funeral of police shooting victim Keith Lamont Scott in South Carolina.
Life and death in a drug war
Deadly shootings and the grieving families left behind in the Philippines' drug war, which has claimed nearly 2,300 lives since President Rodrigo Duterte took...
Hurricane Matthew hits the Carolinas
Flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew has displaced several thousand people in North Carolina.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.