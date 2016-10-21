Haiti after Hurricane Matthew
People fight for a bucket of supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man builds a new house after Hurricane Matthew in Chardonnieres, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man tries to rebuild his house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wait the line to get supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People walk next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Children illuminate their toys with a candle as they play in a partially destroyed church used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A Haitian national police officer keep people away during a distribution of supplies after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A girl walks under the rain in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People start waking up in the morning after sleeping at a partially destroyed church used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, following Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A food vendor waits for customers after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Boys clear a church from debris after Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People carry the coffin of a woman who died during Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman eats at her partially destroyed home after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People fight while they assail a truck to try to get food after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman washes clothes in her destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Neighbors pose for a photo next to their destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Marie Lestin, 34, carries her daughter Betsaida while they rest at their new house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People beg to get supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Men try to rebuild their house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People play soccer on a street next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman stands next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the outskirts of Port Salut, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People try to get a bucket of supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman washes clothes amidst the rubble of her destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Residents ask for food at the end of a food distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People carry a mattress after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
