Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 21, 2016 | 12:56pm EDT

Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

People fight for a bucket of supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People fight for a bucket of supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
People fight for a bucket of supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
1 / 30
A man builds a new house after Hurricane Matthew in Chardonnieres, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man builds a new house after Hurricane Matthew in Chardonnieres, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A man builds a new house after Hurricane Matthew in Chardonnieres, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
2 / 30
People wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 30
A man tries to rebuild his house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man tries to rebuild his house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A man tries to rebuild his house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 30
People wait the line to get supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People wait the line to get supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
People wait the line to get supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
5 / 30
People walk next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People walk next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People walk next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 30
Children illuminate their toys with a candle as they play in a partially destroyed church used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Children illuminate their toys with a candle as they play in a partially destroyed church used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Children illuminate their toys with a candle as they play in a partially destroyed church used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 30
A Haitian national police officer keep people away during a distribution of supplies after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A Haitian national police officer keep people away during a distribution of supplies after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A Haitian national police officer keep people away during a distribution of supplies after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
8 / 30
A girl walks under the rain in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A girl walks under the rain in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A girl walks under the rain in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
9 / 30
People start waking up in the morning after sleeping at a partially destroyed church used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People start waking up in the morning after sleeping at a partially destroyed church used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
People start waking up in the morning after sleeping at a partially destroyed church used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 30
Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, following Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, following Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, following Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
11 / 30
A food vendor waits for customers after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A food vendor waits for customers after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
A food vendor waits for customers after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 30
Boys clear a church from debris after Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Boys clear a church from debris after Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Boys clear a church from debris after Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
13 / 30
People carry the coffin of a woman who died during Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People carry the coffin of a woman who died during Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
People carry the coffin of a woman who died during Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 30
A woman eats at her partially destroyed home after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman eats at her partially destroyed home after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A woman eats at her partially destroyed home after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 30
Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 30
People fight while they assail a truck to try to get food after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People fight while they assail a truck to try to get food after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
People fight while they assail a truck to try to get food after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 30
A woman washes clothes in her destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman washes clothes in her destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A woman washes clothes in her destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 30
Neighbors pose for a photo next to their destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Neighbors pose for a photo next to their destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Neighbors pose for a photo next to their destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 30
People wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
People wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 30
Marie Lestin, 34, carries her daughter Betsaida while they rest at their new house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Marie Lestin, 34, carries her daughter Betsaida while they rest at their new house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Marie Lestin, 34, carries her daughter Betsaida while they rest at their new house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
21 / 30
People beg to get supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People beg to get supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
People beg to get supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
22 / 30
Men try to rebuild their house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Men try to rebuild their house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Men try to rebuild their house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
23 / 30
People play soccer on a street next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People play soccer on a street next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
People play soccer on a street next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
24 / 30
A woman stands next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman stands next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A woman stands next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
25 / 30
A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the outskirts of Port Salut, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the outskirts of Port Salut, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the outskirts of Port Salut, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
26 / 30
People try to get a bucket of supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People try to get a bucket of supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
People try to get a bucket of supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
27 / 30
A woman washes clothes amidst the rubble of her destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman washes clothes amidst the rubble of her destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A woman washes clothes amidst the rubble of her destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
28 / 30
Residents ask for food at the end of a food distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Residents ask for food at the end of a food distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
Residents ask for food at the end of a food distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
29 / 30
People carry a mattress after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People carry a mattress after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
People carry a mattress after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Clinton and Trump meet at charity dinner

Clinton and Trump meet at charity dinner

Next Slideshows

Clinton and Trump meet at charity dinner

Clinton and Trump meet at charity dinner

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump attend the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner to benefit Catholic charities in New York, a day after their third and...

Oct 20 2016
Fleeing the assault on Mosul

Fleeing the assault on Mosul

Residents flee from Mosul and surrounding areas as Iraqi forces attempt to retake the city from Islamic State.

Oct 20 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 20 2016
Devastation in Aleppo

Devastation in Aleppo

A bird's eye view of the destruction as the siege of Aleppo continues.

Oct 20 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast