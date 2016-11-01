Edition:
Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

Children play with water in a classroom at a temporary shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A man fixes the roof of a house in Jeremie. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Members of a family rest on the floor at a temporary shelter in Jeremie. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
People fight for a bucket of supplies in Torbeck. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A man builds a new house in Chardonnieres. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People wait for food to be handed out in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A man tries to rebuild his house in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
People wait the line to get supplies in Torbeck. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
People walk next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Children illuminate their toys with a candle as they play in a partially destroyed church used as a shelter in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
A Haitian national police officer keep people away during a distribution of supplies in Torbeck. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A girl walks under the rain in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
People start waking up in the morning after sleeping at a partially destroyed church used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, in Saint Jean du Sud. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
A food vendor waits for customers in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Boys clear a church from debris in Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
People carry the coffin of a woman who died during Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
People fight while they assail a truck to try to get food in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A woman washes clothes in her destroyed house in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Neighbors pose for a photo next to their destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People wait for food to be handed out in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Men try to rebuild their house in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
People play soccer on a street next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A woman stands next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house on the outskirts of Port Salut. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People try to get a bucket of supplies during a distribution in Torbeck. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A woman washes clothes amidst the rubble of her destroyed house in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Residents ask for food at the end of a food distribution in Saint Jean du Sud. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
People carry a mattress after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
