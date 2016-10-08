Haiti from above
Destroyed houses are seen in a village in Corail. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Damage is seen from the air along the west coast of Haiti. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
Damage is seen from the air along the west coast of Haiti. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
People try to dry clothes in the sun at their destroyed houses. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People try to rebuild their destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk down streets next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk down the streets in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Security personnel stand guard at a partially destroyed compound of the United Nations in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People stand next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A general view of an orphanage partially destroyed in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Damage is seen from the air along the west coast. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
People walk down the street next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Damage is seen from the air along the west coast. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
People walk down the street next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk down a street next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman stands in front of destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A destroyed house in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A view of destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Next Slideshows
The view of Trump from abroad
People around the world share their views on Republican candidate Donald Trump.
Colombia's long war with the FARC
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for his efforts to end a 52-year-old war with Marxist rebels, a surprise choice...
Bahamas battered by Hurricane Matthew
Images from the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.
Cuba ravaged by Hurricane Matthew
Hurricane Matthew whipped Cuba with 140 mph winds and torrential rain, pummeling towns, crops and homes.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.