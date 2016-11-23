Haiti waits for election results
Members of the General Security Unit of the National Palace (USGPN) try to disperse supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party as they march next to the National Palace of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Election tensions spilled onto Haiti's streets on...more
A man washes with water a woman affected by tear gas used by National Police officers to disperse a demonstration of supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Hait. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A tap-tap tries to escape from tear gas used by National Police officers to disperse a demonstration of supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party block a street with rocks during a demonstration in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Men help a woman affected by tear gas used by National Police officers to disperse a demonstration of supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Haitian National Police officers clear a barricade set up by supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party during a demonstration in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man has a photograph of former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide stuck to his forehead on election day in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Haitians are counting on their next president to lift the country out of political limbo and repair damage from...more
Supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party march in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. With paper ballots counted laboriously by hand, election results typically take a week to be announced in Haiti. But less than 24 hours after polling centres...more
Members of the General Security Unit of the National Palace (USGPN) close one of the gates as supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party march next to the National Palace of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The provisional electoral council (CEP) released a...more
A supporter of Fanmi Lavalas political party shows the case of a bullet shot in the air by a member of the General Security Unit of the National Palace (USGPN) to disperse them as they marched next to the National Palace of Port-au-Prince, Haiti....more
National Police officers deploy to disperse supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party as they march next to the National Palace of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The vote was first held in October 2015, but then annulled over complaints of fraud in the...more
Electoral workers are seen during vote counting at a polling station as Haiti holds a long-delayed presidential election after a devastating hurricane and more than a year of political instability, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. All told, more than two...more
A man casts his vote at a polling station in Port-a-Piment, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Voters wait in line to vote at a polling station in Port-a-Piment, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man carries a disabled woman to go to vote in a street of Port-a-Piment, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A poll worker marks the thumb of a voter with ink at a polling station in the National School of Damassins, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A tent set up as polling station is seen from the interior of a classroom destroyed by Hurricane Matthew at the National School of Damassins, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An empty ballot box is pictured at a polling station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Presidential candidate Jude Celestin (C) is carried by followers after casting his vote at a polling station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide (L) and presidential candidate Maryse Narcisse greet supporters after Aristide voted in the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Haitian former President Michel Martelly gestures by the ballot box at a polling station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A woman reads ballot papers at a polling station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Voters check their names on lists to vote at a polling station in Port-a-Piment, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A worker at the tabulation center scans electoral material in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A poll worker sets up for the election at the Lycee Philippe Guerrier in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
