Haiti waits for election results

A supporter of Fanmi Lavalas political party shows the case of a bullet shot in the air by a member of the General Security Unit of the National Palace (USGPN) to disperse them as they marched next to the National Palace of Port-au-Prince, Haiti....more

A supporter of Fanmi Lavalas political party shows the case of a bullet shot in the air by a member of the General Security Unit of the National Palace (USGPN) to disperse them as they marched next to the National Palace of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Electoral officials said they did not expect to have preliminary results until later on Monday, but it could well be longer as tally sheets arrived later than planned and a vote website faced problems. The head of Haiti's electoral council, Leopold Berlanger, said he expected to publish final results within a maximum of eight days. Voter turnout in the election was less than 22 percent, an electoral observation coalition said on Monday. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Close