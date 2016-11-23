Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 22, 2016 | 7:15pm EST

Haiti waits for election results

Members of the General Security Unit of the National Palace (USGPN) try to disperse supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party as they march next to the National Palace of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Election tensions spilled onto Haiti's streets on Monday with shots fired outside the presidential palace as various candidates claimed victory in a re-run vote in the impoverished Caribbean country. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A man washes with water a woman affected by tear gas used by National Police officers to disperse a demonstration of supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Hait. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A tap-tap tries to escape from tear gas used by National Police officers to disperse a demonstration of supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party block a street with rocks during a demonstration in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Men help a woman affected by tear gas used by National Police officers to disperse a demonstration of supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Haitian National Police officers clear a barricade set up by supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party during a demonstration in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Men help a woman affected by tear gas used by National Police officers to disperse a demonstration of supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A man has a photograph of former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide stuck to his forehead on election day in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Haitians are counting on their next president to lift the country out of political limbo and repair damage from Hurricane Matthew, which devastated the country last month, killing up to 1,000 people and leaving 1.4 million needing aid. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party march in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. With paper ballots counted laboriously by hand, election results typically take a week to be announced in Haiti. But less than 24 hours after polling centres had closed, some candidates and their supporters claimed they had won, leading to chaotic scenes in the capital where guards were forced to shoot into the air to clear a celebrating crowd. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Members of the General Security Unit of the National Palace (USGPN) close one of the gates as supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party march next to the National Palace of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The provisional electoral council (CEP) released a statement urging the public to disregard any premature victory announcements. "We call on the population not to believe or transmit any pseudo-result, even partial, that has reached them," it said. "Any result circulating on the internet or social media is not attributable to the CEP." REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A supporter of Fanmi Lavalas political party shows the case of a bullet shot in the air by a member of the General Security Unit of the National Palace (USGPN) to disperse them as they marched next to the National Palace of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Electoral officials said they did not expect to have preliminary results until later on Monday, but it could well be longer as tally sheets arrived later than planned and a vote website faced problems. The head of Haiti's electoral council, Leopold Berlanger, said he expected to publish final results within a maximum of eight days. Voter turnout in the election was less than 22 percent, an electoral observation coalition said on Monday. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
National Police officers deploy to disperse supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party as they march next to the National Palace of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The vote was first held in October 2015, but then annulled over complaints of fraud in the first round after Jovenel Moise, the candidate of former President Michel Martelly's Bald Heads Party, finished ahead of Jude Celestin, previously boss of a state construction company. Further disputes ensued and a fresh vote due last month was postponed when Hurricane Matthew struck. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Electoral workers are seen during vote counting at a polling station as Haiti holds a long-delayed presidential election after a devastating hurricane and more than a year of political instability, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. All told, more than two dozen candidates competed in Sunday's vote, including Moise, Celestin and Maryse Narcisse, who is running for the Fanmi Lavalas party and is backed by former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. Former Senator Moise Jean-Charles is also in the running. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A man casts his vote at a polling station in Port-a-Piment, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Voters wait in line to vote at a polling station in Port-a-Piment, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A man carries a disabled woman to go to vote in a street of Port-a-Piment, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A poll worker marks the thumb of a voter with ink at a polling station in the National School of Damassins, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A tent set up as polling station is seen from the interior of a classroom destroyed by Hurricane Matthew at the National School of Damassins, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
An empty ballot box is pictured at a polling station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Presidential candidate Jude Celestin (C) is carried by followers after casting his vote at a polling station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide (L) and presidential candidate Maryse Narcisse greet supporters after Aristide voted in the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Haitian former President Michel Martelly gestures by the ballot box at a polling station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A woman reads ballot papers at a polling station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Voters check their names on lists to vote at a polling station in Port-a-Piment, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A worker at the tabulation center scans electoral material in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A poll worker sets up for the election at the Lycee Philippe Guerrier in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
