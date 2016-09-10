Haiti's cholera fight
Jean Robert Samdi rests on a stretcher in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A boy drinks drinkable water from a container at a source in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A bucket filled with water mixed with chlorine for visitors to wash their hands is seen at the entrance of the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Sign reads "Wash hands, before enter, before exit". REUTERS/Andres Martinez...more
A girl cools off with drinkable water at a source in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Penina Midi (C) fans her sister who rests on a strecher in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Patients rest on stretchers in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A relative drip-feeds Louis Rosu Marcelle (R) in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Girls fill buckets with drinkable water at a source in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A patient is drip-fed in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Rosevilaine Noel (C) distributes meals for the patients at the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Next Slideshows
North Dakota pipeline protest
The Dakota Access oil pipeline project sparks violent clashes near the construction site, which several Native American tribe oppose, saying it affects sacred...
Starving children of Yemen
An estimated 320,000 children risk severe acute malnutrition and nearly 10 million children require humanitarian aid to prevent a further deterioration in Yemen...
Gangland, El Salvador
Inside the bloody rivalry between the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State�s one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.