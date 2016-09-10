Edition:
Haiti's cholera fight

Jean Robert Samdi rests on a stretcher in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A boy drinks drinkable water from a container at a source in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A bucket filled with water mixed with chlorine for visitors to wash their hands is seen at the entrance of the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Sign reads "Wash hands, before enter, before exit". REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A girl cools off with drinkable water at a source in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Penina Midi (C) fans her sister who rests on a strecher in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Patients rest on stretchers in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A relative drip-feeds Louis Rosu Marcelle (R) in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Girls fill buckets with drinkable water at a source in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A patient is drip-fed in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Rosevilaine Noel (C) distributes meals for the patients at the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

