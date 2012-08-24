Edition:
Haiti's tent cities

<p>Haitian Mirlene Similien, 22, stands with her child outside her tent, at a camp for people who were affected by the 2010 earthquake, outside Port-au-Prince, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker </p>

Haitian Mirlene Similien, 22, stands with her child outside her tent, at a camp for people who were affected by the 2010 earthquake, outside Port-au-Prince, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

<p>A view of the tent home of earthquake survivor Aline Deispeines, 44, located near the headquarters of her Organization of Dedicated Women in Action in Port-au-Prince, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker </p>

A view of the tent home of earthquake survivor Aline Deispeines, 44, located near the headquarters of her Organization of Dedicated Women in Action in Port-au-Prince, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

<p>Earthquake survivor Aline Deispeines, 44, sweeps the floor of her tent home located near the headquarters of her Organization of Dedicated Women in Action in Port-au-Prince, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker </p>

Earthquake survivor Aline Deispeines, 44, sweeps the floor of her tent home located near the headquarters of her Organization of Dedicated Women in Action in Port-au-Prince, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

<p>Haitians made homeless in the 2010 earthquake stand outside their tents on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Haitians made homeless in the 2010 earthquake stand outside their tents on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A child is bathed by his mother outside their tent in a camp for earthquake survivors in Port-au-Prince, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A child is bathed by his mother outside their tent in a camp for earthquake survivors in Port-au-Prince, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Julie Colin weaves the hair of Marianne Cadet at her beauty salon in the Petionville Club tent camp in Port-au-Prince, November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley</p>

Julie Colin weaves the hair of Marianne Cadet at her beauty salon in the Petionville Club tent camp in Port-au-Prince, November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

<p>Haitians made homeless in the 2010 earthquake stand outside their tents on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Haitians made homeless in the 2010 earthquake stand outside their tents on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A man walks in the rain at down town Port-au-Prince, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz </p>

A man walks in the rain at down town Port-au-Prince, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

<p>Children rest in a tent along the streets of Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Children rest in a tent along the streets of Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A truck leaves a trail of smoke in a street known as Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A truck leaves a trail of smoke in a street known as Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A woman and child sit at the entrance to the intake tent at a cholera clinic in the Tabarre neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley </p>

A woman and child sit at the entrance to the intake tent at a cholera clinic in the Tabarre neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

<p>People walk near an unfinished makeshift tent in Bas Canaan, outside of Port-au-Prince, February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

People walk near an unfinished makeshift tent in Bas Canaan, outside of Port-au-Prince, February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Residents load their belongings into a truck to move to another town, in a street known as Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Residents load their belongings into a truck to move to another town, in a street known as Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Earthquake victims sheltered at Camp Corail, a provisional camp, north of Port-au-Prince, walk among their tents, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz </p>

Earthquake victims sheltered at Camp Corail, a provisional camp, north of Port-au-Prince, walk among their tents, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

<p>A child walks outside his tent home in Port-au-Prince, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker </p>

A child walks outside his tent home in Port-au-Prince, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

<p>Fifteen-month-old twins with cholera are held by their mother and sister as they receive IV's in the intake tent at a cholera clinic in Port-au-Prince, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley </p>

Fifteen-month-old twins with cholera are held by their mother and sister as they receive IV's in the intake tent at a cholera clinic in Port-au-Prince, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

<p>A resident folds laundry at an internally displaced persons camp in Port-au-Prince, November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A resident folds laundry at an internally displaced persons camp in Port-au-Prince, November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>A resident takes a bath in front of his improvised tent with the number 94 in a street known as Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A resident takes a bath in front of his improvised tent with the number 94 in a street known as Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A girl smiles inside a makeshift tent in Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A girl smiles inside a makeshift tent in Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A man walks across a waterlogged makeshift tent camp after heavy rain during the night in Cite Soleil in Port-au-Prince, February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man walks across a waterlogged makeshift tent camp after heavy rain during the night in Cite Soleil in Port-au-Prince, February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

