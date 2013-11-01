Halloween around the world

A costumed character referred to as the 'Headless Horseman' is seen at the start of the haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York October 25, 2013. Sleepy Hollow, located on the eastern bank of the Hudson River about 30 miles (48 km) north of Midtown Manhattan, is best known to many through American author Washington Irving's story "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." REUTERS/Adrees Latif