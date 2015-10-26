Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 26, 2015 | 2:00pm EDT

Halloween for the dogs

A dog dressed as Pope Francis during the annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A dog dressed as Pope Francis during the annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A dog dressed as Pope Francis during the annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
1 / 13
A woman dressed as Catwoman holds her dog dressed as Batman. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A woman dressed as Catwoman holds her dog dressed as Batman. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A woman dressed as Catwoman holds her dog dressed as Batman. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
2 / 13
A dog named Sampson covered in orange paint. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A dog named Sampson covered in orange paint. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A dog named Sampson covered in orange paint. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
3 / 13
A man holds his dog dressed as a Yankees fan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A man holds his dog dressed as a Yankees fan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A man holds his dog dressed as a Yankees fan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
4 / 13
Two men hold their pug. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Two men hold their pug. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Two men hold their pug. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
5 / 13
A woman dressed as the wicked witch from 'The Wizard of Oz' holds her dog dressed as a flying monkey. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A woman dressed as the wicked witch from 'The Wizard of Oz' holds her dog dressed as a flying monkey. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A woman dressed as the wicked witch from 'The Wizard of Oz' holds her dog dressed as a flying monkey. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
6 / 13
A woman adjusts the costume of her dogs dressed as circus animals. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A woman adjusts the costume of her dogs dressed as circus animals. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A woman adjusts the costume of her dogs dressed as circus animals. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
7 / 13
A woman dressed as Dorothy from 'The Wizard of Oz' holds her dog playing the role of Toto. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A woman dressed as Dorothy from 'The Wizard of Oz' holds her dog playing the role of Toto. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A woman dressed as Dorothy from 'The Wizard of Oz' holds her dog playing the role of Toto. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
8 / 13
A dog sits in a homemade toy DeLorean car. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A dog sits in a homemade toy DeLorean car. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A dog sits in a homemade toy DeLorean car. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
9 / 13
A bulldog dressed as Marilyn Monroe. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A bulldog dressed as Marilyn Monroe. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A bulldog dressed as Marilyn Monroe. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
10 / 13
A woman holds her white teacup Pomeranian named Zuzu. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A woman holds her white teacup Pomeranian named Zuzu. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A woman holds her white teacup Pomeranian named Zuzu. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
11 / 13
A man and a woman dressed as Day of the Dead characters hold their chihuahuas. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A man and a woman dressed as Day of the Dead characters hold their chihuahuas. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A man and a woman dressed as Day of the Dead characters hold their chihuahuas. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
12 / 13
A man holds his Corgi standing next to a woman wearing a Corgi t-shirt. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A man holds his Corgi standing next to a woman wearing a Corgi t-shirt. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A man holds his Corgi standing next to a woman wearing a Corgi t-shirt. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Halloween parade in Tokyo

Halloween parade in Tokyo

Next Slideshows

Halloween parade in Tokyo

Halloween parade in Tokyo

More than 100,000 spectators turn up to watch the costumed parade.

Oct 26 2015
Barefoot migrants

Barefoot migrants

Undertaking the treacherous journey to Europe without shoes.

Oct 23 2015
Sculptures by the sea

Sculptures by the sea

Sydney's coastal walk has been transformed into a temporary sculpture park, billed as the largest free sculpture exhibition in the world.

Oct 23 2015
1985 and now

1985 and now

On the eve of Back to the Future day, the date Marty McFly traveled to in the film, we compare the world in 1985 with now.

Oct 21 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast