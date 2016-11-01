Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 1, 2016 | 9:21am EDT

Halloween night

A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets on Halloween in Encinitas, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets on Halloween in Encinitas, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets on Halloween in Encinitas, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 30
Revelers gather before the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Revelers gather before the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Revelers gather before the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 30
People in costume ride the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People in costume ride the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
People in costume ride the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 30
Participants in the Processional Arts Workshops' performance of Reverie wait to participate in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Participants in the Processional Arts Workshops' performance of Reverie wait to participate in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Participants in the Processional Arts Workshops' performance of Reverie wait to participate in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 30
A child dressed as The Incredible Hulk watches participants in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A child dressed as The Incredible Hulk watches participants in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A child dressed as The Incredible Hulk watches participants in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 30
A young child takes part in the Hoboken Ragamuffin Parade to celebrate Halloween in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A young child takes part in the Hoboken Ragamuffin Parade to celebrate Halloween in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A young child takes part in the Hoboken Ragamuffin Parade to celebrate Halloween in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 30
A man in costume exits a portable restroom before participating in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man in costume exits a portable restroom before participating in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A man in costume exits a portable restroom before participating in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 30
Tami and Robin Varma lie in red velvet-trimmed coffins while posing for media representatives in one of the rooms of Bran Castle, in Brasov county, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS

Tami and Robin Varma lie in red velvet-trimmed coffins while posing for media representatives in one of the rooms of Bran Castle, in Brasov county, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Tami and Robin Varma lie in red velvet-trimmed coffins while posing for media representatives in one of the rooms of Bran Castle, in Brasov county, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 30
A person dressed in a clown costume stands amongst attendees during the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A person dressed in a clown costume stands amongst attendees during the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A person dressed in a clown costume stands amongst attendees during the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 30
President Obama and first lady Michelle react to a flash mob of dancers portraying the zombies from Michael Jackson's Thriller video, after they finished giving out Halloween treats at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama and first lady Michelle react to a flash mob of dancers portraying the zombies from Michael Jackson's Thriller video, after they finished giving out Halloween treats at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
President Obama and first lady Michelle react to a flash mob of dancers portraying the zombies from Michael Jackson's Thriller video, after they finished giving out Halloween treats at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 30
Revelers celebrate in costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood. REUTERS/David McNew

Revelers celebrate in costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Revelers celebrate in costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
11 / 30
Audience members wait for Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally on Halloween in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience members wait for Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally on Halloween in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Audience members wait for Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally on Halloween in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 30
A girl dressed as a Sharknado waits in a staging area before participating in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A girl dressed as a Sharknado waits in a staging area before participating in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A girl dressed as a Sharknado waits in a staging area before participating in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 30
A woman dressed up as a character from the movie The Exorcist reacts during Halloween in La Fresneda, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A woman dressed up as a character from the movie The Exorcist reacts during Halloween in La Fresneda, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A woman dressed up as a character from the movie The Exorcist reacts during Halloween in La Fresneda, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
14 / 30
A person dressed as Donald Trump participates in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A person dressed as Donald Trump participates in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A person dressed as Donald Trump participates in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 30
A family participates in Halloween in La Fresneda, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A family participates in Halloween in La Fresneda, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A family participates in Halloween in La Fresneda, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
16 / 30
Joe Castro attends the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew

Joe Castro attends the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Joe Castro attends the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
17 / 30
People in costume ride the subway on Halloween in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People in costume ride the subway on Halloween in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
People in costume ride the subway on Halloween in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
18 / 30
Revellers celebrate in costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew

Revellers celebrate in costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Revellers celebrate in costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
19 / 30
Performers wait to attend a Halloween parade at Happy Valley park in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Performers wait to attend a Halloween parade at Happy Valley park in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Performers wait to attend a Halloween parade at Happy Valley park in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
20 / 30
A man dressed as Samhain participates in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man dressed as Samhain participates in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A man dressed as Samhain participates in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
21 / 30
Revellers celebrate in costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew

Revellers celebrate in costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Revellers celebrate in costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
22 / 30
Revelers celebrate in costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval. REUTERS/David McNew

Revelers celebrate in costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Revelers celebrate in costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
23 / 30
Women dressed as characters from Super Mario arrive to participate in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Women dressed as characters from Super Mario arrive to participate in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Women dressed as characters from Super Mario arrive to participate in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
24 / 30
Zombie bride Fenia Luepkes from the western German city of Bochum poses for a selfie during the so-called "zombie walk" on Halloween Day through Essen, western Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Zombie bride Fenia Luepkes from the western German city of Bochum poses for a selfie during the so-called "zombie walk" on Halloween Day through Essen, western Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Zombie bride Fenia Luepkes from the western German city of Bochum poses for a selfie during the so-called "zombie walk" on Halloween Day through Essen, western Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
25 / 30
Revellers celebrate in costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew

Revellers celebrate in costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Revellers celebrate in costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
26 / 30
People dance in a bar at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew

People dance in a bar at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
People dance in a bar at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
27 / 30
A man dressed as a baby dances at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval. REUTERS/David McNew

A man dressed as a baby dances at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A man dressed as a baby dances at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
28 / 30
A group of girls eat candies during Halloween in La Fresneda, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A group of girls eat candies during Halloween in La Fresneda, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A group of girls eat candies during Halloween in La Fresneda, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
29 / 30
A man dresses as Samhain arrives for the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man dresses as Samhain arrives for the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A man dresses as Samhain arrives for the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
North Dakota pipeline protest

North Dakota pipeline protest

Next Slideshows

North Dakota pipeline protest

North Dakota pipeline protest

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists protest the Dakota Access pipeline project, saying it threatens water supplies and sacred tribal...

Oct 31 2016
Eight days to the election

Eight days to the election

The presidential campaign enters the final stretch.

Oct 31 2016
Campaign costumes

Campaign costumes

Supporters, and protesters, dress up for the presidential election.

Oct 31 2016
Clinton's inner circle

Clinton's inner circle

The members of Hillary Clinton's campaign team.

Oct 31 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast