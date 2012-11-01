Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 31, 2012 | 10:15pm EDT

Halloween surf contest

<p>Denise Waling, 33, as Wonder Woman and Kevin Schwimer, 30, as a dead bride, compete during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Denise Waling, 33, as Wonder Woman and Kevin Schwimer, 30, as a dead bride, compete during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

Denise Waling, 33, as Wonder Woman and Kevin Schwimer, 30, as a dead bride, compete during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 25
<p>Emily Bates, 22, crashes into another competitor as she wears a Foxy Cleopatra costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Emily Bates, 22, crashes into another competitor as she wears a Foxy Cleopatra costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

Emily Bates, 22, crashes into another competitor as she wears a Foxy Cleopatra costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 25
<p>A woman competes in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A woman competes in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A woman competes in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 25
<p>Dr Nancy Sobel, 57, competes as a Halloween Octopus during the ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Dr Nancy Sobel, 57, competes as a Halloween Octopus during the ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

Dr Nancy Sobel, 57, competes as a Halloween Octopus during the ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 25
<p>Tammy Mowery competes in a Hooters costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Tammy Mowery competes in a Hooters costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

Tammy Mowery competes in a Hooters costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 25
<p>A man dressed as Aladdin competes during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A man dressed as Aladdin competes during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A man dressed as Aladdin competes during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 25
<p>Lorenzo Maggiore, 51, competes dressed as Dorothy from the movie "The Wizard of Oz" during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Lorenzo Maggiore, 51, competes dressed as Dorothy from the movie "The Wizard of Oz" during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

Lorenzo Maggiore, 51, competes dressed as Dorothy from the movie "The Wizard of Oz" during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 25
<p>Kevin Schwimer, 30, competes wearing a dead bride costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Kevin Schwimer, 30, competes wearing a dead bride costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

Kevin Schwimer, 30, competes wearing a dead bride costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 25
<p>A woman competes dressed as a boxer during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A woman competes dressed as a boxer during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A woman competes dressed as a boxer during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 25
<p>A couple competes during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A couple competes during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A couple competes during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 25
<p>Joe Crowly, 15, competes in a workman costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Joe Crowly, 15, competes in a workman costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

Joe Crowly, 15, competes in a workman costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 25
<p>Sean Gard, 17, competes as a chef during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Sean Gard, 17, competes as a chef during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

Sean Gard, 17, competes as a chef during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 25
<p>Denise Waling, 33, wades into the water dressed as Wonder Woman during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Denise Waling, 33, wades into the water dressed as Wonder Woman during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

Denise Waling, 33, wades into the water dressed as Wonder Woman during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 25
<p>A man competes in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A man competes in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A man competes in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 25
<p>David Mann, 37, walks down the beach in an oil tycoon costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

David Mann, 37, walks down the beach in an oil tycoon costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

David Mann, 37, walks down the beach in an oil tycoon costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 25
<p>Participants wait to compete in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Participants wait to compete in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

Participants wait to compete in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 25
<p>A woman competes on a paddle board wearing a President Kennedy mask during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A woman competes on a paddle board wearing a President Kennedy mask during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A woman competes on a paddle board wearing a President Kennedy mask during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 25
<p>Lorenzo Maggiore, 51, competes dressed as Dorothy from the movie "The Wizard of Oz" during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Lorenzo Maggiore, 51, competes dressed as Dorothy from the movie "The Wizard of Oz" during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

Lorenzo Maggiore, 51, competes dressed as Dorothy from the movie "The Wizard of Oz" during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
18 / 25
<p>Tammy Mowery competes in a Hooters costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Tammy Mowery competes in a Hooters costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

Tammy Mowery competes in a Hooters costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 25
<p>A man surfs on his back dressed as a skeleton during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A man surfs on his back dressed as a skeleton during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A man surfs on his back dressed as a skeleton during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 25
<p>A competitor dressed as a hot dog wipes out during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A competitor dressed as a hot dog wipes out during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A competitor dressed as a hot dog wipes out during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 25
<p>A bird flies over Joe Crowly, 15, as he competes in a workman costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A bird flies over Joe Crowly, 15, as he competes in a workman costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A bird flies over Joe Crowly, 15, as he competes in a workman costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 25
<p>Emily Bates, 22, wears a Foxy Cleopatra costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Emily Bates, 22, wears a Foxy Cleopatra costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

Emily Bates, 22, wears a Foxy Cleopatra costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
23 / 25
<p>Competitors ride waves during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Competitors ride waves during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

Competitors ride waves during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 25
<p>A man walks up the beach in costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A man walks up the beach in costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A man walks up the beach in costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Battle for Syria

Battle for Syria

Next Slideshows

Battle for Syria

Battle for Syria

Rare scenes from the fighting inside Syria.

Mar 20 2013
The disappearing migrants

The disappearing migrants

A group of 60 mothers from Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala will cross Mexico on a journey following the route of their missing migrant daughters...

Oct 30 2012
Festival of Eid

Festival of Eid

Muslims around the world mark the holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Oct 26 2012
Myanmar's Muslim Rohingyas

Myanmar's Muslim Rohingyas

In the aftermath of the 2012 clashes between Rakhine Buddhists and stateless Rohingya Muslims, a look at the plight of the minority group.

May 15 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast