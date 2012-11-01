Halloween surf contest
Denise Waling, 33, as Wonder Woman and Kevin Schwimer, 30, as a dead bride, compete during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Emily Bates, 22, crashes into another competitor as she wears a Foxy Cleopatra costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman competes in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dr Nancy Sobel, 57, competes as a Halloween Octopus during the ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tammy Mowery competes in a Hooters costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man dressed as Aladdin competes during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lorenzo Maggiore, 51, competes dressed as Dorothy from the movie "The Wizard of Oz" during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kevin Schwimer, 30, competes wearing a dead bride costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman competes dressed as a boxer during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple competes during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Joe Crowly, 15, competes in a workman costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sean Gard, 17, competes as a chef during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Denise Waling, 33, wades into the water dressed as Wonder Woman during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man competes in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
David Mann, 37, walks down the beach in an oil tycoon costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Participants wait to compete in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman competes on a paddle board wearing a President Kennedy mask during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lorenzo Maggiore, 51, competes dressed as Dorothy from the movie "The Wizard of Oz" during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tammy Mowery competes in a Hooters costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man surfs on his back dressed as a skeleton during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A competitor dressed as a hot dog wipes out during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A bird flies over Joe Crowly, 15, as he competes in a workman costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Emily Bates, 22, wears a Foxy Cleopatra costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Competitors ride waves during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man walks up the beach in costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
