Halloween surf contest

Jeremy Porfilio, 41, and Tammy Mowery ride a wave dressed as Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and his ex-girlfriend Kendra Wilkinson during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 25, 2014.

Monday, October 27, 2014
JohnPaul Trotter, 31, rides a wave dressed as President Ronald Reagan after competing in the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest.

Monday, October 27, 2014
John Broz, 28, rides a wave in a costume entitled 'The redneck yacht club' during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest.

Monday, October 27, 2014
A competitor dressed as Captain America rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest.

Monday, October 27, 2014
Vienna Werner, 16, rides a wave dressed as a rabbit during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest.

Monday, October 27, 2014
A competitor rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest.

Monday, October 27, 2014
A competitor rides a wave dressed as a Ghostbuster during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest.

Monday, October 27, 2014
Cassidy Hallerstein, 13 rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest.

Monday, October 27, 2014
A competitor rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest.

Monday, October 27, 2014
A competitor rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest.

Monday, October 27, 2014
Vienna Werner, 16, rides a wave dressed as a rabbit during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest.

Monday, October 27, 2014
David Nickerson, 24, rides a wave dressed as Mrs Doubtfire during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest.

Monday, October 27, 2014
Colby Palacio, 14, rides a wave dressed as the Statue of Liberty during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest

Monday, October 27, 2014
Catello Dannunzio, 12, prepares to compete as Superman during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest.

Monday, October 27, 2014
Competitors run into the Pacific Ocean during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest.

Monday, October 27, 2014
Competitors run into the Pacific Ocean during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest.

Monday, October 27, 2014
David Nickerson, 24, runs down the beach as Mrs Doubtfire to compete in the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest.

Monday, October 27, 2014
Vienna Werner, 16, (L) and Colby Palacio, 14, (3rd L) wait to compete during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest.

Monday, October 27, 2014
David Quiros, 24, demonstrates a slam dunk on his surfboard while dressed as James Harden before the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest.

Monday, October 27, 2014
Competitors run into the Pacific Ocean during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest.

Monday, October 27, 2014
