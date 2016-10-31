Edition:
Halloween surf contest

Karen Stuhr, 46, wears a Nasty Woman t-shirt and a mask of Hillary Clinton as she competes during the Haunted Heats Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Oliver Quiros, 3, competes dressed as an astronaut in a space shuttle in the Haunted Heats Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Rebecca Alber, 46, (L) and Liz Montgomery, 44, dress as Bad Hombres during the Haunted Heats Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man competes dressed as a gondolier during the Haunted Heats Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man dressed as a skeleton competes in the Haunted Heats Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man dressed as Pablo Escobar competes in the Haunted Heats Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Beau Werger, 12, prepares to compete in the Haunted Heats Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man competes in the Haunted Heats Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man competes dressed as a tourist during the Haunted Heats Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Oliver Quiros, 3, (L) and his father Andre Quiros, 31, prepare to compete in the Haunted Heats Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

