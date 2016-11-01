Halloween tricks and treats
A man dresses as Samhain arrives for the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama react to a flash mob of dancers portraying the zombies from Michael Jackson's Thriller video, after they finishing giving out Halloween treats to children from the South Portico of the White House...more
A participant in costume poses for the camera after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Women dressed as characters from Super Mario arrive to participate in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Participants in the Processional Arts Workshops' performance of Reverie wait to participate in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A young child takes part in the Hoboken Ragamuffin Parade in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A banded mongoose plays with a Halloween pumpkin at a zoo in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Tami and Robin Varma lie in red velvet-trimmed coffins while posing for media representatives in one of the rooms of Bran Castle, portrayed by Gothic novel writer Bram Stoker as the home of Count Dracula, in Brasov county, Romania. Inquam...more
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama give out Halloween treats to children from the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man in costume arrives for the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man takes a selfie with a zombie bride during the so-called "zombie walk" through the western German city of Essen. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A man dressed as a shark walks his dogs in lower Manhattan in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman takes a selfie with a fake skeleton next to her husband ahead of a Halloween parade at Happy Valley park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Participants take part in a Zombie Walk parade during Halloween celebrations in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A man dressed as a "Donald Trump pig" marches in the annual Nyack Halloween Parade in the Village of Nyack, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A participant wearing a pumpkin on his head runs along a street as he takes part in a Zombie Walk parade during Halloween celebrations in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Members of street performance troupe Macnas participate in their 30th anniversary during Halloween parade called Savage Grace in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A participant in costume poses to a camera after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A member of street performance troupe Macnas participates in their 30th anniversary during Halloween parade called Savage Grace in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Women eat next to a fake skeleton ahead of a Halloween parade at Happy Valley park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Participants take part in a Zombie Walk parade during Halloween celebrations in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Participants dressed as zombies take part in a Zombie Walk parade during Halloween celebrations in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Participants take part in a Trick or Treat halloween fun run in Richmond Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A participant in costume poses for the camera after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Women in costume eat at a restaurant in a street which is turned into a vehicle-free promenade for Halloween goers, at Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Women in costume make their way on a street which is turned into a vehicle-free promenade for Halloween goers, at Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Participants in costumes sit on a bench after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A participant in costume poses to a camera after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Participants in costumes pose for the camera after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Next Slideshows
Holocaust survivors beauty pageant
A beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the Israeli city of Haifa.
Halloween surf contest
Costumed surfers hit the waves in Santa Monica.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
From Calais to Paris
The number of migrants sleeping on the streets of Paris has risen since the start of the week, with some of the newcomers coming from Calais.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.