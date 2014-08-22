Hamas executes 'collaborators'
Hamas militants grab Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, before executing them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Hamas militant grabs a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before executing him in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Hamas militant grabs a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Hamas militants grab a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Hamas militant grabs a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Palestinians watch as Hamas militants execute Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Hamas militants surround Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel before executing them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Hamas militant grabs a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Palestinians watch as Hamas militants execute Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Hamas militants grab a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch as Hamas militants surround Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel before they executing them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Hamas militants surround Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, before their execution in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch as Hamas militants surround the bodies of Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel after they executed them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Hamas militants surround the bodies of Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel after executing them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Palestinians gather around the bloodstains of Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel after they were executed by Hamas militants in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Russian convoy enters Ukraine
Russian convoy crosses the border into eastern Ukraine.
Containing Ebola in Monrovia
Liberia quarantines remote villages at the epicenter of the virus, evoking the "plague villages" of medieval Europe.
Mosul Dam recaptured
Mosul Dam recaptured
Fury in Ferguson
The demonstrations in Ferguson and surrounding areas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.