Hamas summer camp
Palestinian children take part in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A trainer puts sand inside the mouth of a Palestinian child during training in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A trainer puts sand inside the mouth of a Palestinian child during training in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian children prepare themselves during a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian children prepare themselves during a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
