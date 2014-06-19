Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 19, 2014 | 2:55pm EDT

Hamas summer camp

A Palestinian boy crawls next to burning tyres during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy crawls next to burning tyres during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A Palestinian boy crawls next to burning tyres during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 7
Young Palestinians swing across a monkey bar over fire during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Young Palestinians swing across a monkey bar over fire during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Young Palestinians swing across a monkey bar over fire during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 7
Young Palestinians rappel during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Young Palestinians rappel during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Young Palestinians rappel during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
3 / 7
Blindfolded young Palestinians dismantle weapons during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Blindfolded young Palestinians dismantle weapons during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Blindfolded young Palestinians dismantle weapons during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 7
Young Palestinians take part in a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Young Palestinians take part in a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Young Palestinians take part in a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
5 / 7
A young Palestinian poses for a photograph after participating in a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A young Palestinian poses for a photograph after participating in a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A young Palestinian poses for a photograph after participating in a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
6 / 7
A young Palestinian crawls under an obstacle during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A young Palestinian crawls under an obstacle during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A young Palestinian crawls under an obstacle during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Iraq's insurgent onslaught

Iraq's insurgent onslaught

Next Slideshows

Iraq's insurgent onslaught

Iraq's insurgent onslaught

The militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant seizes northern Iraq and threatens to unleash all-out sectarian warfare.

Jun 19 2014
Migrant child crisis

Migrant child crisis

Hundreds of children who crossed the U.S. border illegally are housed in U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities.

Jun 18 2014
Shelling in Slaviansk

Shelling in Slaviansk

The eastern Ukrainian town bears the brunt of damage in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and pro-separatist rebels.

Jun 18 2014
Israel hunts for missing teens

Israel hunts for missing teens

Israeli forces search the West Bank for three teenagers believed to have been kidnapped.

Jun 18 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast