Hamas summer camp
A Palestinian boy crawls next to burning tyres during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Young Palestinians swing across a monkey bar over fire during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Young Palestinians rappel during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Blindfolded young Palestinians dismantle weapons during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Young Palestinians take part in a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A young Palestinian poses for a photograph after participating in a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A young Palestinian crawls under an obstacle during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
