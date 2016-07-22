Hamas summer camp
A young Palestinian crawls under an obstacle during a military exercise graduation ceremony at a summer camp organised by Hamas's armed wing, east of Gaza City July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Young Palestinians demonstrate their skills during a military exercise graduation ceremony at a summer camp organised by Hamas's armed wing, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Young Palestinians take part in a military exercise graduation ceremony at a summer camp organised by Hamas's armed wing, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Young Palestinians holding weapons walk in a tunnel during a military exercise graduation ceremony at a summer camp organised by Hamas's armed wing, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A young Palestinian rappels down a structure during a military exercise graduation ceremony at a summer camp organised by Hamas's armed wing, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A young Palestinian walks out of a tunnel during a military exercise graduation ceremony at a summer camp organised by Hamas's armed wing, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Hamas militants stand guard during a military exercise graduation ceremony for young Palestinians at a summer camp organised by Hamas's armed wing, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians tour a tunnel used for military trainings during an arms exhibition at a summer camp organised by Hamas's armed wing, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Young Palestinians take part in a military exercise graduation ceremony at a summer camp organised by Hamas's armed wing, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy walks in a tunnel as he takes part in a military exercise graduation ceremony at a summer camp organised by Hamas's armed wing, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
