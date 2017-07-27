Edition:
Hamas summer camp

Young Palestinians crawl under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Young Palestinians crawl under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Young Palestinians crawl under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Young Palestinians swing across monkey bars over fire during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Young Palestinians swing across monkey bars over fire during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Young Palestinians swing across monkey bars over fire during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Young Palestinians crawl during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Young Palestinians crawl during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Young Palestinians crawl during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A young Palestinian crawls under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A young Palestinian crawls under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A young Palestinian crawls under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Young Palestinians crawl under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Young Palestinians crawl under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Young Palestinians crawl under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Young Palestinians swing across monkey bars over fire during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Young Palestinians swing across monkey bars over fire during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Young Palestinians swing across monkey bars over fire during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
