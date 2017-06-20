Edition:
Handel vs Ossoff: Georgia's special election

Supporters for Georgia 6th Congressional District Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff rally and wave at passing cars amid signs for Republican candidate Karen Handel outside St Mary's Orthodox Church, Handel's polling place in Roswell. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Republican candidate Karen Handel walks to the voting booth to vote in Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election at St Mary's Orthodox Church, her polling place in Roswell. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff prepares for an interview in a campaign training room. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Karen Handel and supporter Michael Rogowski look at a Wall Street Journal front-page story about the Georgia House race. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Supporters wait for Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff to arrive at a campaign field office. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff greets Ernest Gephardt while campaigning for Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election in Sandy Springs, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Republican candidate Karen Handel listens to House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy speak to the media as she campaigns for Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election outside Bagel Boys Cafe in Alpharetta, Georgia. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Jon Ossoff is interviewed by news organizations in Chamblee. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Jon Ossoff has his picture taken with supporters. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Karen Handel greet supporters as she campaigns. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Jon Ossoff greets supporters while campaigning. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Karen Handel greets supporter Kari Beckman (R) while campaigning. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Jon Ossoff is interviewed by news organizations. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Karen Handel and House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R) speak with Handel supporter Ted Cohen, an Air Force veteran, as Handel campaigns. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Jon Ossoff is interviewed by the press while campaigning in Sandy Springs. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

