Handel vs Ossoff: Georgia's special election
Supporters for Georgia 6th Congressional District Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff rally and wave at passing cars amid signs for Republican candidate Karen Handel outside St Mary's Orthodox Church, Handel's polling place in Roswell. REUTERS/Bita...more
Republican candidate Karen Handel walks to the voting booth to vote in Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election at St Mary's Orthodox Church, her polling place in Roswell. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff prepares for an interview in a campaign training room. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Karen Handel and supporter Michael Rogowski look at a Wall Street Journal front-page story about the Georgia House race. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Supporters wait for Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff to arrive at a campaign field office. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff greets Ernest Gephardt while campaigning for Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election in Sandy Springs, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Republican candidate Karen Handel listens to House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy speak to the media as she campaigns for Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election outside Bagel Boys Cafe in Alpharetta, Georgia. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Jon Ossoff is interviewed by news organizations in Chamblee. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Jon Ossoff has his picture taken with supporters. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Karen Handel greet supporters as she campaigns. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Jon Ossoff greets supporters while campaigning. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Karen Handel greets supporter Kari Beckman (R) while campaigning. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Jon Ossoff is interviewed by news organizations. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Karen Handel and House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R) speak with Handel supporter Ted Cohen, an Air Force veteran, as Handel campaigns. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Jon Ossoff is interviewed by the press while campaigning in Sandy Springs. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Next Slideshows
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at...
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.
Ukraine Pride faces protests
Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.
MORE IN PICTURES
Preparing for Eid at Brooklyn salon
A Brooklyn salon does hair, nails, and henna ahead of Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
The scene of the Philando Castile shooting
Evidence photos from the scene after St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop.