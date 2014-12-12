"Hands up, don't shoot"
African-American Congressional staffers and representatives stage a walk out with a "hands up, don't shoot" pose on the steps of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol to protest the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, in Washington...more
A man stands in falling snow holding a "hands up, don't shoot" pose following a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list of demands at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014. The league, made up of of juvenile and...more
Members of the New York City Council perform a spontaneous protest at City Hall in response to police violence in New York December 8, 2014.
Women perform the "hands up, don't shoot" action in their car as protesters walk by during a march in New York December 5, 2014.
A protester holds his hands up and chants "hands up, don't shoot" during a protest at Grand Central Terminal in the Manhattan borough of New York, December 9, 2014.
A man performs the "hands up, don't shoot" gesture as he walks between police vehicles during a march in New York December 5, 2014.
Protesters hold toy guns up in the Times Square Toys 'R' Us store during a march for Eric Garner in New York December 6, 2014.
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey (12), wide receiver Tavon Austin (11) tight end Jared Cook (89), wide receiver Chris Givens (13) and wide receiver Kenny Britt (81) put their hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game against...more
Police officers square off against protesters during a protest against police violence in the U.S., in Berkeley, California December 6, 2014.
(L-R) Aaron Askew, 23, Johnnita Aldridge, 21, and Alexander Freeman, 24, pose for a photograph with their hands up outside a restaurant in Ferguson, Missouri, November 30, 2014. The three say police arrested them along with another friend without...more
A female protester raises her hands while blocking police cars in Ferguson, Missouri, November 25, 2014.
Amanda Ashe of Oakland raises her hands as a police helicopter circles overhead during demonstrations in Emeryville, California November 26, 2014.
A protester's raised arms are pictured during a march in Los Angeles, California November 25, 2014.
Cornell William Brooks, the President and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), raises his hands while marching through Ferguson, Missouri November 29, 2014.
A protester shouts slogans while stopping traffic while marching through a suburb in St. Louis, Missouri November 23, 2014.
Inmates in the South Bay House of Corrections put their hands in the air after taping the name "Mike Brown" on the window of their cell as demonstrators clash with police on the street below the facility in Boston, Massachusetts, November 25, 2014.
Cal Brown (2nd L) and Michael Brown Sr. (C), stepmother and father of 18-year-old Michael Brown, raise their hands with Reverend Al Sharpton as attorney Benjamin Crump (2nd R) leads the slogan, "Hands Up, Don't Shoot," while attending the Peace Fest...more
Tiara Marshall (R), 24, joins people lying in an intersection during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California November 25, 2014.
Protesters stand-off against police during a protest in Ferguson, Missouri October 10, 2014.
Protesters block the 101 freeway in Los Angeles, California, November 25, 2014.
An activist artist pastes images, part of the #AllHandsOnDeck project by artist Damon Davis, on top of boarded-up businesses in Ferguson, Missouri November 19, 2014.
Demonstrators chant slogans during a rally in St. Louis, Missouri October 11, 2014.
A protester stands with his hands on his head as a cloud of tear gas approaches after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.
A protester demonstrates in front of police officers during a demonstration at a Walmart store in St. Louis, Missouri, October 13, 2014.
Protesters gather across the street from the police department in Ferguson, Missouri September 26, 2014.
Religious leaders hold up their hands as the riot police move in during a protest at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014.
Demonstrators raise their arms as they protest against the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 19, 2014.
A protester demanding justice for Michael Brown faces off with a line of police in riot gear outside the Edward Jones Dome, the site of the NFL football game between the St. Louis Rams and the Oakland Raiders, in downtown St. Louis, Missouri November...more
Members of a rowdy group of demonstrators stand with their hands up as they are lit by a police spotlight on West Florissant during protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014.
A woman holds up painted hands during a protest in Times Square, New York, November 25, 2014.
