Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 12, 2014 | 10:20am EST

"Hands up, don't shoot"

African-American Congressional staffers and representatives stage a walk out with a "hands up, don't shoot" pose on the steps of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol to protest the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, in Washington December 11, 2014.

African-American Congressional staffers and representatives stage a walk out with a "hands up, don't shoot" pose on the steps of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol to protest the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, in Washington...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
African-American Congressional staffers and representatives stage a walk out with a "hands up, don't shoot" pose on the steps of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol to protest the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, in Washington December 11, 2014.
Close
1 / 30
A man stands in falling snow holding a "hands up, don't shoot" pose following a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list of demands at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014. The league, made up of of juvenile and criminal justice advocates, artists and experts, and formerly incarcerated individuals, presented the list in response to the failure of a Staten Island Grand Jury to indict police officer Daniel Pantaleo for the chokehold death of Eric Garner.

A man stands in falling snow holding a "hands up, don't shoot" pose following a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list of demands at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014. The league, made up of of juvenile and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
A man stands in falling snow holding a "hands up, don't shoot" pose following a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list of demands at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014. The league, made up of of juvenile and criminal justice advocates, artists and experts, and formerly incarcerated individuals, presented the list in response to the failure of a Staten Island Grand Jury to indict police officer Daniel Pantaleo for the chokehold death of Eric Garner.
Close
2 / 30
Members of the New York City Council perform a spontaneous protest at City Hall in response to police violence in New York December 8, 2014.

Members of the New York City Council perform a spontaneous protest at City Hall in response to police violence in New York December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Members of the New York City Council perform a spontaneous protest at City Hall in response to police violence in New York December 8, 2014.
Close
3 / 30
Women perform the "hands up, don't shoot" action in their car as protesters walk by during a march in New York December 5, 2014.

Women perform the "hands up, don't shoot" action in their car as protesters walk by during a march in New York December 5, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Women perform the "hands up, don't shoot" action in their car as protesters walk by during a march in New York December 5, 2014.
Close
4 / 30
A protester holds his hands up and chants "hands up, don't shoot" during a protest at Grand Central Terminal in the Manhattan borough of New York, December 9, 2014.

A protester holds his hands up and chants "hands up, don't shoot" during a protest at Grand Central Terminal in the Manhattan borough of New York, December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
A protester holds his hands up and chants "hands up, don't shoot" during a protest at Grand Central Terminal in the Manhattan borough of New York, December 9, 2014.
Close
5 / 30
A man performs the "hands up, don't shoot" gesture as he walks between police vehicles during a march in New York December 5, 2014.

A man performs the "hands up, don't shoot" gesture as he walks between police vehicles during a march in New York December 5, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A man performs the "hands up, don't shoot" gesture as he walks between police vehicles during a march in New York December 5, 2014.
Close
6 / 30
Protesters hold toy guns up in the Times Square Toys 'R' Us store during a march for Eric Garner in New York December 6, 2014.

Protesters hold toy guns up in the Times Square Toys 'R' Us store during a march for Eric Garner in New York December 6, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Protesters hold toy guns up in the Times Square Toys 'R' Us store during a march for Eric Garner in New York December 6, 2014.
Close
7 / 30
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey (12), wide receiver Tavon Austin (11) tight end Jared Cook (89), wide receiver Chris Givens (13) and wide receiver Kenny Britt (81) put their hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game against the Oakland Raiders at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, November 30, 2014.

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey (12), wide receiver Tavon Austin (11) tight end Jared Cook (89), wide receiver Chris Givens (13) and wide receiver Kenny Britt (81) put their hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game against...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey (12), wide receiver Tavon Austin (11) tight end Jared Cook (89), wide receiver Chris Givens (13) and wide receiver Kenny Britt (81) put their hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game against the Oakland Raiders at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, November 30, 2014.
Close
8 / 30
Police officers square off against protesters during a protest against police violence in the U.S., in Berkeley, California December 6, 2014.

Police officers square off against protesters during a protest against police violence in the U.S., in Berkeley, California December 6, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Police officers square off against protesters during a protest against police violence in the U.S., in Berkeley, California December 6, 2014.
Close
9 / 30
(L-R) Aaron Askew, 23, Johnnita Aldridge, 21, and Alexander Freeman, 24, pose for a photograph with their hands up outside a restaurant in Ferguson, Missouri, November 30, 2014. The three say police arrested them along with another friend without cause at a gas station during recent protests.

(L-R) Aaron Askew, 23, Johnnita Aldridge, 21, and Alexander Freeman, 24, pose for a photograph with their hands up outside a restaurant in Ferguson, Missouri, November 30, 2014. The three say police arrested them along with another friend without...more

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
(L-R) Aaron Askew, 23, Johnnita Aldridge, 21, and Alexander Freeman, 24, pose for a photograph with their hands up outside a restaurant in Ferguson, Missouri, November 30, 2014. The three say police arrested them along with another friend without cause at a gas station during recent protests.
Close
10 / 30
A female protester raises her hands while blocking police cars in Ferguson, Missouri, November 25, 2014.

A female protester raises her hands while blocking police cars in Ferguson, Missouri, November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
A female protester raises her hands while blocking police cars in Ferguson, Missouri, November 25, 2014.
Close
11 / 30
Amanda Ashe of Oakland raises her hands as a police helicopter circles overhead during demonstrations in Emeryville, California November 26, 2014.

Amanda Ashe of Oakland raises her hands as a police helicopter circles overhead during demonstrations in Emeryville, California November 26, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Amanda Ashe of Oakland raises her hands as a police helicopter circles overhead during demonstrations in Emeryville, California November 26, 2014.
Close
12 / 30
A protester's raised arms are pictured during a march in Los Angeles, California November 25, 2014.

A protester's raised arms are pictured during a march in Los Angeles, California November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A protester's raised arms are pictured during a march in Los Angeles, California November 25, 2014.
Close
13 / 30
Cornell William Brooks, the President and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), raises his hands while marching through Ferguson, Missouri November 29, 2014.

Cornell William Brooks, the President and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), raises his hands while marching through Ferguson, Missouri November 29, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, November 29, 2014
Cornell William Brooks, the President and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), raises his hands while marching through Ferguson, Missouri November 29, 2014.
Close
14 / 30
A protester shouts slogans while stopping traffic while marching through a suburb in St. Louis, Missouri November 23, 2014.

A protester shouts slogans while stopping traffic while marching through a suburb in St. Louis, Missouri November 23, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
A protester shouts slogans while stopping traffic while marching through a suburb in St. Louis, Missouri November 23, 2014.
Close
15 / 30
Inmates in the South Bay House of Corrections put their hands in the air after taping the name "Mike Brown" on the window of their cell as demonstrators clash with police on the street below the facility in Boston, Massachusetts, November 25, 2014.

Inmates in the South Bay House of Corrections put their hands in the air after taping the name "Mike Brown" on the window of their cell as demonstrators clash with police on the street below the facility in Boston, Massachusetts, November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Inmates in the South Bay House of Corrections put their hands in the air after taping the name "Mike Brown" on the window of their cell as demonstrators clash with police on the street below the facility in Boston, Massachusetts, November 25, 2014.
Close
16 / 30
Cal Brown (2nd L) and Michael Brown Sr. (C), stepmother and father of 18-year-old Michael Brown, raise their hands with Reverend Al Sharpton as attorney Benjamin Crump (2nd R) leads the slogan, "Hands Up, Don't Shoot," while attending the Peace Fest 2014 rally in St. Louis, Missouri August 24, 2014.

Cal Brown (2nd L) and Michael Brown Sr. (C), stepmother and father of 18-year-old Michael Brown, raise their hands with Reverend Al Sharpton as attorney Benjamin Crump (2nd R) leads the slogan, "Hands Up, Don't Shoot," while attending the Peace Fest...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
Cal Brown (2nd L) and Michael Brown Sr. (C), stepmother and father of 18-year-old Michael Brown, raise their hands with Reverend Al Sharpton as attorney Benjamin Crump (2nd R) leads the slogan, "Hands Up, Don't Shoot," while attending the Peace Fest 2014 rally in St. Louis, Missouri August 24, 2014.
Close
17 / 30
Tiara Marshall (R), 24, joins people lying in an intersection during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California November 25, 2014.

Tiara Marshall (R), 24, joins people lying in an intersection during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Tiara Marshall (R), 24, joins people lying in an intersection during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California November 25, 2014.
Close
18 / 30
Protesters stand-off against police during a protest in Ferguson, Missouri October 10, 2014.

Protesters stand-off against police during a protest in Ferguson, Missouri October 10, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, October 10, 2014
Protesters stand-off against police during a protest in Ferguson, Missouri October 10, 2014.
Close
19 / 30
Protesters block the 101 freeway in Los Angeles, California, November 25, 2014.

Protesters block the 101 freeway in Los Angeles, California, November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Protesters block the 101 freeway in Los Angeles, California, November 25, 2014.
Close
20 / 30
An activist artist pastes images, part of the #AllHandsOnDeck project by artist Damon Davis, on top of boarded-up businesses in Ferguson, Missouri November 19, 2014.

An activist artist pastes images, part of the #AllHandsOnDeck project by artist Damon Davis, on top of boarded-up businesses in Ferguson, Missouri November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
An activist artist pastes images, part of the #AllHandsOnDeck project by artist Damon Davis, on top of boarded-up businesses in Ferguson, Missouri November 19, 2014.
Close
21 / 30
Demonstrators chant slogans during a rally in St. Louis, Missouri October 11, 2014.

Demonstrators chant slogans during a rally in St. Louis, Missouri October 11, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, October 11, 2014
Demonstrators chant slogans during a rally in St. Louis, Missouri October 11, 2014.
Close
22 / 30
A protester stands with his hands on his head as a cloud of tear gas approaches after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.

A protester stands with his hands on his head as a cloud of tear gas approaches after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
A protester stands with his hands on his head as a cloud of tear gas approaches after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.
Close
23 / 30
A protester demonstrates in front of police officers during a demonstration at a Walmart store in St. Louis, Missouri, October 13, 2014.

A protester demonstrates in front of police officers during a demonstration at a Walmart store in St. Louis, Missouri, October 13, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, October 13, 2014
A protester demonstrates in front of police officers during a demonstration at a Walmart store in St. Louis, Missouri, October 13, 2014.
Close
24 / 30
Protesters gather across the street from the police department in Ferguson, Missouri September 26, 2014.

Protesters gather across the street from the police department in Ferguson, Missouri September 26, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Protesters gather across the street from the police department in Ferguson, Missouri September 26, 2014.
Close
25 / 30
Religious leaders hold up their hands as the riot police move in during a protest at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014.

Religious leaders hold up their hands as the riot police move in during a protest at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, October 13, 2014
Religious leaders hold up their hands as the riot police move in during a protest at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014.
Close
26 / 30
Demonstrators raise their arms as they protest against the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 19, 2014.

Demonstrators raise their arms as they protest against the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Demonstrators raise their arms as they protest against the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 19, 2014.
Close
27 / 30
A protester demanding justice for Michael Brown faces off with a line of police in riot gear outside the Edward Jones Dome, the site of the NFL football game between the St. Louis Rams and the Oakland Raiders, in downtown St. Louis, Missouri November 30, 2014.

A protester demanding justice for Michael Brown faces off with a line of police in riot gear outside the Edward Jones Dome, the site of the NFL football game between the St. Louis Rams and the Oakland Raiders, in downtown St. Louis, Missouri November...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
A protester demanding justice for Michael Brown faces off with a line of police in riot gear outside the Edward Jones Dome, the site of the NFL football game between the St. Louis Rams and the Oakland Raiders, in downtown St. Louis, Missouri November 30, 2014.
Close
28 / 30
Members of a rowdy group of demonstrators stand with their hands up as they are lit by a police spotlight on West Florissant during protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014.

Members of a rowdy group of demonstrators stand with their hands up as they are lit by a police spotlight on West Florissant during protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Members of a rowdy group of demonstrators stand with their hands up as they are lit by a police spotlight on West Florissant during protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014.
Close
29 / 30
A woman holds up painted hands during a protest in Times Square, New York, November 25, 2014.

A woman holds up painted hands during a protest in Times Square, New York, November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A woman holds up painted hands during a protest in Times Square, New York, November 25, 2014.
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 11 2014
Holy grail of huge waves

Holy grail of huge waves

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara scoured the world for the biggest waves to surf. He calls Portugal's Nazare coast the "Holy Grail of huge waves".

Dec 11 2014
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space in 2014.

Dec 11 2014
Funeral for Palestinian minister

Funeral for Palestinian minister

Clashes erupt following the funeral of Ziad Abu Ein, who died after an altercation with Israeli soldiers.

Dec 11 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast