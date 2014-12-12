A man stands in falling snow holding a "hands up, don't shoot" pose following a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list of demands at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014. The league, made up of of juvenile and...more

A man stands in falling snow holding a "hands up, don't shoot" pose following a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list of demands at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014. The league, made up of of juvenile and criminal justice advocates, artists and experts, and formerly incarcerated individuals, presented the list in response to the failure of a Staten Island Grand Jury to indict police officer Daniel Pantaleo for the chokehold death of Eric Garner.

