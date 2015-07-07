Happy 116th Birthday

Susannah Mushatt Jones (seated), known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. Jones, who has become the world's oldest living person, is the daughter of...more

Susannah Mushatt Jones (seated), known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. Jones, who has become the world's oldest living person, is the daughter of sharecroppers and granddaughter of slaves. Her 116th birthday was officially on Monday but celebrated today in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close