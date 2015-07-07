Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 7, 2015 | 2:50pm EDT

Happy 116th Birthday

Susannah Mushatt Jones (seated), known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. Jones, who has become the world's oldest living person, is the daughter of sharecroppers and granddaughter of slaves. Her 116th birthday was officially on Monday but celebrated today in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Susannah Mushatt Jones (seated), known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. Jones, who has become the world's oldest living person, is the daughter of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones (seated), known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. Jones, who has become the world's oldest living person, is the daughter of sharecroppers and granddaughter of slaves. Her 116th birthday was officially on Monday but celebrated today in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 11
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 11
Attendees prepare for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees prepare for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Attendees prepare for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 11
A cake decorated for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" rests on a table before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A cake decorated for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" rests on a table before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A cake decorated for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" rests on a table before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 11
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" has a jersey draped over her and selfies taken during a celebration for her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" has a jersey draped over her and selfies taken during a celebration for her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" has a jersey draped over her and selfies taken during a celebration for her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 11
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 11
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 11
Workers prepare balloons for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Workers prepare balloons for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Workers prepare balloons for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 11
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 11
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 11
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Battle for Yemen

Battle for Yemen

Next Slideshows

Battle for Yemen

Battle for Yemen

Houthi, Sunni and Islamist militias fight for control of Yemen, while a Saudi-led bombing campaign continues.

Jul 07 2015
Ten years ago in London

Ten years ago in London

Images from the July 7 2005 bombings in London.

Jul 06 2015
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Jul 06 2015
Crash at Daytona

Crash at Daytona

A multi-car wreck at the end of the NASCAR race at Daytona.

Jul 06 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast