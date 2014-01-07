Edition:
Harbin Ice and Snow Festival

<p>A waitress pours liquor into ice cups on an ice counter during a photo opportunity at the Ice Palace in Shangri-La Hotel in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>A couple takes a picture with a chair made of ice at the Ice Palace in Shangri-La Hotel in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>A general overview of ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>Visitors are silhouetted against lighted ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>A family takes a picture in front of ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>A visitor sits inside an ice sculpture at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>A woman stands in front of an ice sculpture at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>Tourists sit on a horse-drawn carriage in front of ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>Skiers descend down from a slope during the opening ceremony of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>Visitors jump for a picture in front of a large snow sculpture at the Harbin International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>A woman riding a sledge collides with another woman on the ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>A man swims in a pool carved into the thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>Swimmers dive into a pool carved into the thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>A swimmer reacts before swimming in a pool carved into the thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>Swimmers climb out of a pool carved into the thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>Visitors pose in front of ice sculptures during a light-up rehearsal ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>A girl rides a slide on an ice sculpture during a light-up rehearsal ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>A horse-drawn carriage carries tourists in front of snow sculptures ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>A woman takes a picture with her mobile phone in front of a large ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>A man rides a slide on an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>A man takes a picture of ice sculptures ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>A cyclist rides past a large snow sculpture in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

