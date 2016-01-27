Hard times in Atlantic City
A house stands near the Revel Atlantic City, a casino and resort that opened in 2012 and closed in 2014, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man mops the entrance to a store along the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man walks with a dog along a sidewalk one block away from the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man looks at the ocean through the windows of the Playground Pier, a luxury shopping mall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Atlantic City police officers question men on the sidewalk along Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The side of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City advertises for new slot machines in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man stands outside a shuttered store on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An auction sign is seen on a piece of property in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An expired meter is seen along a street in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Stickers are seen on the closed doors of a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An auction sign is seen on a piece of property in Atlantic City, New Jersey January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man waits for customers at his pedicab outside the Playground Pier, a luxury shopping mall, on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A pedicab driver waits for riders outside the Trump Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man rides his bicycle past a boarded up building in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People play slot machines inside a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Angel Ortiz, 45, a seasonal worker at the Steel Pier amusement park, poses for a portrait in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa and the Water Club, a hotel connected to the Borgata, is seen behind a painted wall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An excavator sits on a pier in the Snug Harbor section of Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man pushes a walking aid past an adult novelty store in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An empty parking lot is seen in front of casinos near the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey January 20, 2016. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie called for a state REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Fighting the Zika virus
The mosquito-borne Zika virus, suspected of causing brain damage to babies in Brazil, is expected to spread across the Americas.
Guns of the GOP
Republican presidential candidates exercise their right to bear arms.
China's abandoned factories
On the outskirts of Beijing, the closed factories of Chaomidian show the impact of China's drive to shut down thousands of small businesses causing big...
Blizzard of 2016
Scenes from the biggest storm of the year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.