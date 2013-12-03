Hard times in Detroit
A message is displayed on a fence in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A message is displayed on a fence in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Smoke and flames rise from a deteriorating building at a former Packard plant in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Smoke and flames rise from a deteriorating building at a former Packard plant in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Detroit city worker Geraldine Gilmore rallies against cuts in their city pensions and health care benefits during a protest against the city's municipal bankruptcy filing, outside the Federal courthouse in Detroit, October 23, 2013. ...more
Detroit city worker Geraldine Gilmore rallies against cuts in their city pensions and health care benefits during a protest against the city's municipal bankruptcy filing, outside the Federal courthouse in Detroit, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Chunks of concrete rest on the floor of the deteriorating Abundant Life Christian Center in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Chunks of concrete rest on the floor of the deteriorating Abundant Life Christian Center in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The word "Bankruptcy" is painted on the side of a building in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The word "Bankruptcy" is painted on the side of a building in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Abandoned furniture rest on the front porch of a blighted home in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Abandoned furniture rest on the front porch of a blighted home in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man walks past two abandoned buildings in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man walks past two abandoned buildings in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The inside of the abandoned "Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church in Detroit, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The inside of the abandoned "Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church in Detroit, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Shoes at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen service center, where hundreds receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shoes at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen service center, where hundreds receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ilegally dumped tires sit in front of a vacant home in a once thriving neighborhood on the east side of Detroit, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook
Ilegally dumped tires sit in front of a vacant home in a once thriving neighborhood on the east side of Detroit, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook
A car is seen next a memorial in Detroit, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A car is seen next a memorial in Detroit, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Detroit fire fighter looks through the smoldering back yards of burned homes and garages on East Robinwood in Detroit, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A Detroit fire fighter looks through the smoldering back yards of burned homes and garages on East Robinwood in Detroit, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A woman prays for the future of the American auto industry during a special service at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman prays for the future of the American auto industry during a special service at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A chair is seen inside the abandoned and decaying manufacturing plant of Packard Motor Car in Detroit, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A chair is seen inside the abandoned and decaying manufacturing plant of Packard Motor Car in Detroit, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Larry Finklea eats his lunch at the soup kitchen in the basement of the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Larry Finklea eats his lunch at the soup kitchen in the basement of the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The skyline of downtown Detroit, November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The skyline of downtown Detroit, November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Timothy Ward kisses his sister Arym at the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Timothy Ward kisses his sister Arym at the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A child's toy is seen in a pile of concrete blocks inside the abandoned and decaying Packard Motor Car Manufacturing Plant in Detroit, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A child's toy is seen in a pile of concrete blocks inside the abandoned and decaying Packard Motor Car Manufacturing Plant in Detroit, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man walks along an empty street west of Detroit, December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man walks along an empty street west of Detroit, December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An aerial view of Detroit seen from Air Force One, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An aerial view of Detroit seen from Air Force One, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Lorene Parker waits at a hall of the court for her appointment on her foreclosure house case in Detroit, December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Lorene Parker waits at a hall of the court for her appointment on her foreclosure house case in Detroit, December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Newly crushed vehicles sit in stacks before being shipped to the shredder at U.S. Auto Supply in Detroit, August 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Newly crushed vehicles sit in stacks before being shipped to the shredder at U.S. Auto Supply in Detroit, August 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Scott Marion completes forms for a job at the Michigan Employment center in Highland Park, Michigan December 8, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Scott Marion completes forms for a job at the Michigan Employment center in Highland Park, Michigan December 8, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An occupied home and an abandoned apartment building sit on either side of a vacant lot in Detroit, October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
An occupied home and an abandoned apartment building sit on either side of a vacant lot in Detroit, October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A woman walks next to the abandoned Packard Motor Car Company building, that ceased production in the 1950's, in Detroit, December 18, 2008. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A woman walks next to the abandoned Packard Motor Car Company building, that ceased production in the 1950's, in Detroit, December 18, 2008. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A woman attends a special service with her child to pray for the future of the American auto industry at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman attends a special service with her child to pray for the future of the American auto industry at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Broken windows are seen inside the abandoned and decaying manufacturing plant of Packard Motor Car in Detroit, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Broken windows are seen inside the abandoned and decaying manufacturing plant of Packard Motor Car in Detroit, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A vacant and blighted home, covered with red spray paint, sits alone in an east side neighborhood once full of homes in Detroit, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A vacant and blighted home, covered with red spray paint, sits alone in an east side neighborhood once full of homes in Detroit, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
William Ford, auto worker of Chrysler, waits for a bus outside the plant in Detroit, December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
William Ford, auto worker of Chrysler, waits for a bus outside the plant in Detroit, December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A list of rules rests on the floor at the closed Colin Powell Academy in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A list of rules rests on the floor at the closed Colin Powell Academy in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The Michigan Central Train depot sits vacant just west of downtown Detroit, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The Michigan Central Train depot sits vacant just west of downtown Detroit, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A woman stands outside the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman stands outside the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A makeshift homeless persons structure is seen with the General Motors world headquarters in the background in Detroit, March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A makeshift homeless persons structure is seen with the General Motors world headquarters in the background in Detroit, March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Next Slideshows
Roma of France
Some 20,000 Roma live in makeshift camps around France.
Glasgow helicopter crash
Eight are dead after a police helicopter crashed into a packed Scottish pub.
Black Friday
Scenes from the Black Friday shopping frenzy.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
Highlights from the 87th annual Thanksgiving Day parade.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.