Pictures | Tue Dec 3, 2013

Hard times in Detroit

<p>A message is displayed on a fence in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A message is displayed on a fence in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A message is displayed on a fence in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Smoke and flames rise from a deteriorating building at a former Packard plant in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Smoke and flames rise from a deteriorating building at a former Packard plant in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Smoke and flames rise from a deteriorating building at a former Packard plant in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Detroit city worker Geraldine Gilmore rallies against cuts in their city pensions and health care benefits during a protest against the city's municipal bankruptcy filing, outside the Federal courthouse in Detroit, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

Detroit city worker Geraldine Gilmore rallies against cuts in their city pensions and health care benefits during a protest against the city's municipal bankruptcy filing, outside the Federal courthouse in Detroit, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Detroit city worker Geraldine Gilmore rallies against cuts in their city pensions and health care benefits during a protest against the city's municipal bankruptcy filing, outside the Federal courthouse in Detroit, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

<p>Chunks of concrete rest on the floor of the deteriorating Abundant Life Christian Center in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Chunks of concrete rest on the floor of the deteriorating Abundant Life Christian Center in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Chunks of concrete rest on the floor of the deteriorating Abundant Life Christian Center in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>The word "Bankruptcy" is painted on the side of a building in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

The word "Bankruptcy" is painted on the side of a building in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

The word "Bankruptcy" is painted on the side of a building in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Abandoned furniture rest on the front porch of a blighted home in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Abandoned furniture rest on the front porch of a blighted home in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Abandoned furniture rest on the front porch of a blighted home in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>A man walks past two abandoned buildings in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A man walks past two abandoned buildings in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A man walks past two abandoned buildings in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>The inside of the abandoned "Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church in Detroit, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

The inside of the abandoned "Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church in Detroit, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

The inside of the abandoned "Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church in Detroit, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Shoes at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen service center, where hundreds receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Shoes at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen service center, where hundreds receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Shoes at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen service center, where hundreds receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Ilegally dumped tires sit in front of a vacant home in a once thriving neighborhood on the east side of Detroit, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook</p>

Ilegally dumped tires sit in front of a vacant home in a once thriving neighborhood on the east side of Detroit, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Ilegally dumped tires sit in front of a vacant home in a once thriving neighborhood on the east side of Detroit, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

<p>A car is seen next a memorial in Detroit, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A car is seen next a memorial in Detroit, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A car is seen next a memorial in Detroit, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A Detroit fire fighter looks through the smoldering back yards of burned homes and garages on East Robinwood in Detroit, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

A Detroit fire fighter looks through the smoldering back yards of burned homes and garages on East Robinwood in Detroit, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A Detroit fire fighter looks through the smoldering back yards of burned homes and garages on East Robinwood in Detroit, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

<p>A woman prays for the future of the American auto industry during a special service at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A woman prays for the future of the American auto industry during a special service at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A woman prays for the future of the American auto industry during a special service at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A chair is seen inside the abandoned and decaying manufacturing plant of Packard Motor Car in Detroit, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A chair is seen inside the abandoned and decaying manufacturing plant of Packard Motor Car in Detroit, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A chair is seen inside the abandoned and decaying manufacturing plant of Packard Motor Car in Detroit, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Larry Finklea eats his lunch at the soup kitchen in the basement of the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Larry Finklea eats his lunch at the soup kitchen in the basement of the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Larry Finklea eats his lunch at the soup kitchen in the basement of the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>The skyline of downtown Detroit, November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

The skyline of downtown Detroit, November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

The skyline of downtown Detroit, November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

<p>Timothy Ward kisses his sister Arym at the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Timothy Ward kisses his sister Arym at the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Timothy Ward kisses his sister Arym at the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>A child's toy is seen in a pile of concrete blocks inside the abandoned and decaying Packard Motor Car Manufacturing Plant in Detroit, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A child's toy is seen in a pile of concrete blocks inside the abandoned and decaying Packard Motor Car Manufacturing Plant in Detroit, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A child's toy is seen in a pile of concrete blocks inside the abandoned and decaying Packard Motor Car Manufacturing Plant in Detroit, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A man walks along an empty street west of Detroit, December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A man walks along an empty street west of Detroit, December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A man walks along an empty street west of Detroit, December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>An aerial view of Detroit seen from Air Force One, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

An aerial view of Detroit seen from Air Force One, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

An aerial view of Detroit seen from Air Force One, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Lorene Parker waits at a hall of the court for her appointment on her foreclosure house case in Detroit, December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Lorene Parker waits at a hall of the court for her appointment on her foreclosure house case in Detroit, December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Lorene Parker waits at a hall of the court for her appointment on her foreclosure house case in Detroit, December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Newly crushed vehicles sit in stacks before being shipped to the shredder at U.S. Auto Supply in Detroit, August 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

Newly crushed vehicles sit in stacks before being shipped to the shredder at U.S. Auto Supply in Detroit, August 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Newly crushed vehicles sit in stacks before being shipped to the shredder at U.S. Auto Supply in Detroit, August 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

<p>Scott Marion completes forms for a job at the Michigan Employment center in Highland Park, Michigan December 8, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Scott Marion completes forms for a job at the Michigan Employment center in Highland Park, Michigan December 8, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Scott Marion completes forms for a job at the Michigan Employment center in Highland Park, Michigan December 8, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>An occupied home and an abandoned apartment building sit on either side of a vacant lot in Detroit, October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

An occupied home and an abandoned apartment building sit on either side of a vacant lot in Detroit, October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

An occupied home and an abandoned apartment building sit on either side of a vacant lot in Detroit, October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

<p>A woman walks next to the abandoned Packard Motor Car Company building, that ceased production in the 1950's, in Detroit, December 18, 2008. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

A woman walks next to the abandoned Packard Motor Car Company building, that ceased production in the 1950's, in Detroit, December 18, 2008. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A woman walks next to the abandoned Packard Motor Car Company building, that ceased production in the 1950's, in Detroit, December 18, 2008. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

<p>A woman attends a special service with her child to pray for the future of the American auto industry at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A woman attends a special service with her child to pray for the future of the American auto industry at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A woman attends a special service with her child to pray for the future of the American auto industry at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Broken windows are seen inside the abandoned and decaying manufacturing plant of Packard Motor Car in Detroit, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Broken windows are seen inside the abandoned and decaying manufacturing plant of Packard Motor Car in Detroit, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Broken windows are seen inside the abandoned and decaying manufacturing plant of Packard Motor Car in Detroit, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A vacant and blighted home, covered with red spray paint, sits alone in an east side neighborhood once full of homes in Detroit, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

A vacant and blighted home, covered with red spray paint, sits alone in an east side neighborhood once full of homes in Detroit, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A vacant and blighted home, covered with red spray paint, sits alone in an east side neighborhood once full of homes in Detroit, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

<p>William Ford, auto worker of Chrysler, waits for a bus outside the plant in Detroit, December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

William Ford, auto worker of Chrysler, waits for a bus outside the plant in Detroit, December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

William Ford, auto worker of Chrysler, waits for a bus outside the plant in Detroit, December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A list of rules rests on the floor at the closed Colin Powell Academy in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A list of rules rests on the floor at the closed Colin Powell Academy in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A list of rules rests on the floor at the closed Colin Powell Academy in Detroit, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>The Michigan Central Train depot sits vacant just west of downtown Detroit, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

The Michigan Central Train depot sits vacant just west of downtown Detroit, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

The Michigan Central Train depot sits vacant just west of downtown Detroit, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

<p>A woman stands outside the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A woman stands outside the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A woman stands outside the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A makeshift homeless persons structure is seen with the General Motors world headquarters in the background in Detroit, March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

A makeshift homeless persons structure is seen with the General Motors world headquarters in the background in Detroit, March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A makeshift homeless persons structure is seen with the General Motors world headquarters in the background in Detroit, March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

