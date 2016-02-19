Edition:
Harper Lee 1926 - 2016

President George W. Bush before awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to American novelist Harper Lee in the East Room of the White House, in this November 5, 2007. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Tony Lyerly and his granddaughter Maraih Lyerly, 3, wait with others to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A customer reads a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" after purchasing it at a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Patsy McCall reads during a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird", in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Amy Burchfield and her daughter Scout Burchfield take a photo with the "A Celebration of Reading" sculpture at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Chris Finch takes photos at a historical marker in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
President George W. Bush awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to American novelist Harper Lee in the East Room of the White House, November 5, 2007. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2007
Sandy Smith leads a walking tour of sites mentioned in the books "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Go Set a Watchman" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Ginger Henderson takes a photo with Eric Richardson portraying Atticus Finch while a large crowd gathers to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
People listen to a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Herbert Carlisle reads during a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
People gather at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, made famous by "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
President George W. Bush awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to American novelist Harper Lee in the East Room of the White House, November 5, 2007. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2007
