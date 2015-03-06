Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 6, 2015 | 3:40pm EST

Harrison Ford injured in plane crash

Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 14
Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 14
Firefighters lift a wing of film star Harrison Ford's airplane as they remove it after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles, California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Firefighters lift a wing of film star Harrison Ford's airplane as they remove it after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles, California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Firefighters lift a wing of film star Harrison Ford's airplane as they remove it after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles, California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 14
Firefighters pick up pieces of debris after actor Harrison Ford's airplane's crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Firefighters pick up pieces of debris after actor Harrison Ford's airplane's crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Firefighters pick up pieces of debris after actor Harrison Ford's airplane's crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 14
Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 14
Crash investigators view actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Crash investigators view actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Crash investigators view actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 14
Firefighters stand by as actor Harrison Ford's airplane is lifted after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Firefighters stand by as actor Harrison Ford's airplane is lifted after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Firefighters stand by as actor Harrison Ford's airplane is lifted after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 14
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. Actor Harrison Ford was injured on Thursday in the crash of a small airplane outside Los Angeles, a source told Reuters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. Actor Harrison Ford was injured on Thursday in the crash of a small airplane outside Los Angeles, a source told Reuters....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. Actor Harrison Ford was injured on Thursday in the crash of a small airplane outside Los Angeles, a source told Reuters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 14
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 14
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 14
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 14
An airplane sits after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An airplane sits after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
An airplane sits after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 14
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles, California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles, California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles, California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 14
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Highlights from Milan fashion week.

Mar 02 2015
Catwalk moms

Catwalk moms

Dolce and Gabbana pays tribute to motherhood at Milan Fashion Week.

Mar 02 2015
Leonard Nimoy: 1931 - 2015

Leonard Nimoy: 1931 - 2015

The actor best known for his role as the logical Mr. Spock on "Star Trek" has died at age 83.

Feb 27 2015
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Highlights from Milan fashion week.

Feb 27 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast