Harrison Ford injured in plane crash
Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Firefighters lift a wing of film star Harrison Ford's airplane as they remove it after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles, California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Firefighters pick up pieces of debris after actor Harrison Ford's airplane's crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Crash investigators view actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Firefighters stand by as actor Harrison Ford's airplane is lifted after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. Actor Harrison Ford was injured on Thursday in the crash of a small airplane outside Los Angeles, a source told Reuters....more
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An airplane sits after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles, California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Catwalk moms
Dolce and Gabbana pays tribute to motherhood at Milan Fashion Week.
Leonard Nimoy: 1931 - 2015
The actor best known for his role as the logical Mr. Spock on "Star Trek" has died at age 83.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.