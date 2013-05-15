Harry in America
Britain's Prince Harry and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie react as Taylor Cirigliano, 11, of Middletown wins a prize playing the Ball Toss game on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights as they tour areas of Ocean County that suffered extensive damage during Hurricane Sandy last year in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Mills/Pool
Prince Harry walks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie as they view areas of the boardwalk that have been repaired in Seaside Heights, a beach town hit by Hurricane Sandy last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Prince Harry walks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie as they view areas of the boardwalk that have been repaired in Seaside Heights, a beach town hit by Hurricane Sandy last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Prince Harry hits a baseball while participating in a baseball clinic during the launch of a new partnership between the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Harlem RBI, a local community organization in New York, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool
Prince Harry and British Prime Minister David Cameron arrive at the "The Great Event" to meet entrepreneurs using London's new double-decker Routemaster bus, in Manhattan, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Prince Harry and British Prime Minister David Cameron arrive at the "The Great Event" to meet entrepreneurs using London's new double-decker Routemaster bus, in Manhattan, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Girls await the arrival of Prince Harry, who will view areas of the boardwalk that have been repaired in Seaside Heights, a beach town hit by Hurricane Sandy last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Girls await the arrival of Prince Harry, who will view areas of the boardwalk that have been repaired in Seaside Heights, a beach town hit by Hurricane Sandy last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Prince Harry and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie stop to see damage along Barnegat Lane on a tour of areas of Ocean County - Mantoloking and Seaside Heights while visiting the area hit by Hurricane Sandy last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Mills/Pool
Dozens of students from Lavallette Elementary School line Route 35 as the motorcade of Prince Harry and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie heads south from Mantoloking to Seaside Heights as they tour areas hit by Hurricane Sandy last year in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Mills/Pool
Prince Harry and New York Yankees baseball player Mark Texeria talk with young players while participating in a baseball clinic during the launch of a new partnership between the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Harlem RBI, a local community organization in New York, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool
Prince Harry prepares to hit a baseball while participating in a baseball clinic during the launch of a new partnership between the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Harlem RBI, a local community organization in New York, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool
Prince Harry drops a baseball thrown to him by a youth at Harlem RBI's Field of Dreams in New York, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Prince Harry drops a baseball thrown to him by a youth at Harlem RBI's Field of Dreams in New York, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Prince Harry kneels down at the bottom of a pyramid of cheerleaders, U.S. and British military officials and near the U.S. Air Force Academy mascot "The Bird" at the academy in Colorado Springs, May 12, 2013.REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Prince Harry kneels down at the bottom of a pyramid of cheerleaders, U.S. and British military officials and near the U.S. Air Force Academy mascot "The Bird" at the academy in Colorado Springs, May 12, 2013.REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Prince Harry tries his hand at throwing a football to a receiver (R) at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Prince Harry tries his hand at throwing a football to a receiver (R) at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Prince Harry is offered a shoe as a souvenir by the U.S. Air Force Academy mascot "The Bird" at the academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Prince Harry is offered a shoe as a souvenir by the U.S. Air Force Academy mascot "The Bird" at the academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Prince Harry plays volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool
Prince Harry plays volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool
Prince Harry hits the ball to former U.S. Olympic beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor (L) as they play sitting volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Prince Harry reacts while playing sitting volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Prince Harry talks to competitors in the seated bicycle race at the Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Prince Harry talks to competitors in the seated bicycle race at the Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Prince Harry greets people at a reception at the Sanctuary Golf Course in Sedalia, Colorado May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Hyoung Chang/Pool
Prince Harry greets people at a reception at the Sanctuary Golf Course in Sedalia, Colorado May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Hyoung Chang/Pool
Prince Harry pauses while visiting Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
Prince Harry pauses while visiting Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
Prince Harry talks with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Prince Harry talks with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Prince Harry poses with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Prince Harry poses with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Prince Harry talks with Staff Sgt. Timothy Payne, who was wounded in Afghanistan, during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Prince Harry talks with Staff Sgt. Timothy Payne, who was wounded in Afghanistan, during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Prince Harry poses with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Prince Harry poses with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Prince Harry, along with British Ambassador to the U.S. Sir Peter Westmacott, scan the crowd at a reception in the Prince's honor at the Ambassador's residence in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
Prince Harry, along with British Ambassador to the U.S. Sir Peter Westmacott, scan the crowd at a reception in the Prince's honor at the Ambassador's residence in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
A place setting for Prince Harry awaits his arrival at a table set for 37 guests at the residence of British Ambassador to the U.S. Sir Peter Westmacott in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
A place setting for Prince Harry awaits his arrival at a table set for 37 guests at the residence of British Ambassador to the U.S. Sir Peter Westmacott in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
Prince Harry sits down to dinner at the Ambassador's residence in Washington May 9, 2013. Seated next to him is Teresa Heinz (C-L), wife of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, and wife of the British Ambassador to the US Lady Westmacott (C-R)....more
Prince Harry sits down to dinner at the Ambassador's residence in Washington May 9, 2013. Seated next to him is Teresa Heinz (C-L), wife of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, and wife of the British Ambassador to the US Lady Westmacott (C-R). REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
Capitol Hill staff take pictures of Prince Harry as he tours an exhibit by the landmine removal advocates Halo Trust, with Senator John McCain in the Russell Building of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Capitol Hill staff take pictures of Prince Harry as he tours an exhibit by the landmine removal advocates Halo Trust, with Senator John McCain in the Russell Building of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, speaks with British Ambassador Sir Peter Westmacott, England's Prince Harry, and Lady Wesmacott before a reception and dinner at the British Ambassador's residence,in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alex...more
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, speaks with British Ambassador Sir Peter Westmacott, England's Prince Harry, and Lady Wesmacott before a reception and dinner at the British Ambassador's residence,in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool
Capitol Hill staff take pictures from the balcony of Prince Harry as he tours an exhibit on landmine removal by the Halo Trust in the Russell Building of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Capitol Hill staff take pictures from the balcony of Prince Harry as he tours an exhibit on landmine removal by the Halo Trust in the Russell Building of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Prince Harry, along with wife of the British Ambassador to the U.S. Lady Westmacott, greet attendees before a reception in the Prince's honor at the Ambassador's residence in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
Prince Harry, along with wife of the British Ambassador to the U.S. Lady Westmacott, greet attendees before a reception in the Prince's honor at the Ambassador's residence in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
