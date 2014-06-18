Hats and horses
Casey Garner (L) and Summer White react while being photographed on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne wait in the parade ring before The Royal Hunt Cup on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A racegoer waves from a balcony on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A racegoer arrives on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A racegoer checks her mobile device in the Royal Enclosure on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A racegoer attends the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Milliner Lisa Tan (L) and Angela Menz pose on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Britain's Prince Philip looks towards the Queen's jockey Richard Hughes as he arrives for the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Racegoer Vicky Wilson wears floral sunglasses as she arrives for the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla arrive for the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Racegoers arrive for the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Nahla Dankha poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Racegoers arrive on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Rachael Parsons poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Britain's Princess Beatrice arrives in the Parade Ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A racegoer has lunch during the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Britain's Princess Eugenie arrives in the Parade Ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Racegoers Peter Foster and Gillian Kirby take a selfie on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and members of the British Royal Family arrive for the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A racegoer looks through a pair of binoculars on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Prince Harry, Zara Phillips and Princess Anne look on in the Parade Ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A group of racegoers poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Racegoers arrive for the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Anneka Tanaka-Svenska poses for photographers with a hat by milliner Louis Mariette on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Racegoers arrive on a horse drawn carriage on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Racegoers arrive on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Racegoers arrive in an Arsenal soccer club decorated vintage Rolls Royce car on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A racegoer arrives on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A racegoer attends the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Next Slideshows
From Gaza to Egypt
Egypt partially reopens the Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza.
The best medicine
Children cheer on the home team from a Sao Paulo cancer hospital.
On the World Cup sidelines
Reuters photographers share pictures showing their own quirky and creative view of the World Cup.
Being Rob Ford
Actors audition to play the crack-smoking mayor of Toronto in a new musical.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.