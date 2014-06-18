Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 18, 2014 | 2:20pm EDT

Hats and horses

Casey Garner (L) and Summer White react while being photographed on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Casey Garner (L) and Summer White react while being photographed on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Casey Garner (L) and Summer White react while being photographed on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
1 / 30
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne wait in the parade ring before The Royal Hunt Cup on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne wait in the parade ring before The Royal Hunt Cup on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne wait in the parade ring before The Royal Hunt Cup on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
2 / 30
A racegoer waves from a balcony on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A racegoer waves from a balcony on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A racegoer waves from a balcony on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
3 / 30
A racegoer arrives on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A racegoer arrives on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A racegoer arrives on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
4 / 30
A racegoer checks her mobile device in the Royal Enclosure on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A racegoer checks her mobile device in the Royal Enclosure on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A racegoer checks her mobile device in the Royal Enclosure on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
5 / 30
A racegoer attends the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A racegoer attends the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A racegoer attends the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
6 / 30
Milliner Lisa Tan (L) and Angela Menz pose on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Milliner Lisa Tan (L) and Angela Menz pose on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Milliner Lisa Tan (L) and Angela Menz pose on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
7 / 30
Britain's Prince Philip looks towards the Queen's jockey Richard Hughes as he arrives for the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Prince Philip looks towards the Queen's jockey Richard Hughes as he arrives for the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Britain's Prince Philip looks towards the Queen's jockey Richard Hughes as he arrives for the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
8 / 30
Racegoer Vicky Wilson wears floral sunglasses as she arrives for the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Racegoer Vicky Wilson wears floral sunglasses as she arrives for the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Racegoer Vicky Wilson wears floral sunglasses as she arrives for the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
9 / 30
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla arrive for the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla arrive for the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla arrive for the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
10 / 30
Racegoers arrive for the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Racegoers arrive for the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Racegoers arrive for the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
11 / 30
Nahla Dankha poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Nahla Dankha poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Nahla Dankha poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
12 / 30
Racegoers arrive on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Racegoers arrive on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Racegoers arrive on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
13 / 30
Rachael Parsons poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Rachael Parsons poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Rachael Parsons poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
14 / 30
Britain's Princess Beatrice arrives in the Parade Ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Princess Beatrice arrives in the Parade Ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Britain's Princess Beatrice arrives in the Parade Ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 30
A racegoer has lunch during the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A racegoer has lunch during the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A racegoer has lunch during the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
16 / 30
Britain's Princess Eugenie arrives in the Parade Ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Princess Eugenie arrives in the Parade Ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Britain's Princess Eugenie arrives in the Parade Ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
17 / 30
Racegoers Peter Foster and Gillian Kirby take a selfie on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Racegoers Peter Foster and Gillian Kirby take a selfie on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Racegoers Peter Foster and Gillian Kirby take a selfie on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
18 / 30
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and members of the British Royal Family arrive for the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and members of the British Royal Family arrive for the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and members of the British Royal Family arrive for the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
19 / 30
A racegoer looks through a pair of binoculars on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A racegoer looks through a pair of binoculars on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A racegoer looks through a pair of binoculars on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
20 / 30
Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
21 / 30
Britain's Prince Harry, Zara Phillips and Princess Anne look on in the Parade Ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Britain's Prince Harry, Zara Phillips and Princess Anne look on in the Parade Ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Britain's Prince Harry, Zara Phillips and Princess Anne look on in the Parade Ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
22 / 30
A group of racegoers poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A group of racegoers poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A group of racegoers poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
23 / 30
Racegoers arrive for the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Racegoers arrive for the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Racegoers arrive for the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
24 / 30
Anneka Tanaka-Svenska poses for photographers with a hat by milliner Louis Mariette on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Anneka Tanaka-Svenska poses for photographers with a hat by milliner Louis Mariette on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Anneka Tanaka-Svenska poses for photographers with a hat by milliner Louis Mariette on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
25 / 30
Racegoers arrive on a horse drawn carriage on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Racegoers arrive on a horse drawn carriage on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Racegoers arrive on a horse drawn carriage on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
26 / 30
Racegoers arrive on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Racegoers arrive on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Racegoers arrive on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
27 / 30
Racegoers arrive in an Arsenal soccer club decorated vintage Rolls Royce car on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Racegoers arrive in an Arsenal soccer club decorated vintage Rolls Royce car on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Racegoers arrive in an Arsenal soccer club decorated vintage Rolls Royce car on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
28 / 30
A racegoer arrives on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A racegoer arrives on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A racegoer arrives on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
29 / 30
A racegoer attends the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A racegoer attends the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A racegoer attends the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
From Gaza to Egypt

From Gaza to Egypt

Next Slideshows

From Gaza to Egypt

From Gaza to Egypt

Egypt partially reopens the Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza.

Jun 18 2014
The best medicine

The best medicine

Children cheer on the home team from a Sao Paulo cancer hospital.

Jun 18 2014
On the World Cup sidelines

On the World Cup sidelines

Reuters photographers share pictures showing their own quirky and creative view of the World Cup.

Jun 17 2014
Being Rob Ford

Being Rob Ford

Actors audition to play the crack-smoking mayor of Toronto in a new musical.

Jun 17 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast