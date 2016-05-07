Hats and horses
Jan Baty enjoys a mint julep. Kramer Caswell/Louisville Courier-Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK
Women in traditional derby hats line up. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Mario Gutierrez aboard Nyquist (purple) races Florent Geroux aboard Gun Runner (right) during the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Patrons in derby hats hold out their mint juleps before the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Kramer Caswell/Louisville Courier-Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK
A general view as patrons watch a race. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Patty Leva (left) and Jess Billitier (right) drink Oak Lily beverages. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Mario Gutierrez aboard Nyquist (13) leads Kent Desormeaux aboard Exaggerator (11). Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
April Pauly poses with her derby hat. David Lee Hartlage/Louisville Courier-Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK
A patron wears a traditional derby hat. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
Anna Hagan purchases an Oaks Lily drink. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Mario Gutierrez aboard Nyquist (13) reacts after winning the Kentucky Derby. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Monique Rosteing poses with her derby hat. David Lee Hartlage/Louisville Courier-Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK
Fans in derby hats take photos as celebrities arrive on the red carpet. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Horse racing fan Ellen Palmer wears a derby hat. Aaron Borton/Louisville Courier-Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK
Mario Gutierrez aboard Nyquist (13) reacts after winning the Kentucky Derby. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
A patron wears a derby hat. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
A patron wears a decorated derby hat. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
A patron wears a derby hat. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
Javier Castellano gets a kiss after winning the 2016 Kentucky Oaks aboard Cathryn Sophia. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Women in derby hats pose for a photo. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of mint juleps for sale. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
A patron wears a derby hat. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
Patrons watch the activity in the paddock area. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
A patron wears a derby hat. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
