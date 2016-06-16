Hats and horses
Ladies Day Racegoers wear hats at the Royal Ascot. Reuters / Andrew Boyers
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby Melville
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby Melville
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby Melville
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Andrew Boyers
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby Melville
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby Melville
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark (L) and Prince Edward (R) watch a race. Reuters / Toby MelvilleLivepic
Model Anneka Svenska has her hat adjusted before the races. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Andrew Boyers
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby Melville
Racegoers in Britain and EU referendum themed dresses. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic
A racegoers' hat at the Royal Ascot racecourse. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Frankie Dettori celebrates after riding Galileo Gold to victory in the 4:20 St James's Palace Stakes. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic
Queen Elizabeth. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic
A view of a racegoers waistcoat. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic
General view of racegoers with umbrellas. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Andrew Boyers
Racegoers before the races begin. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby Melville
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby Melville
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, Prince Philip and Prince Andrew arrive before the races. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Racegoers celebrate after the 3.05 Coventry Stakes. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Galileo Gold ridden by Frankie Dettori wins the 4:20 St James's Palace Stakes. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Racegoers. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
A racegoers' hat. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Next Slideshows
Whales stranded in Indonesian swamp
A pod of pilot whales becomes trapped in a mangrove swamp during low tide.
Brexit battle on the Thames
Britain's opposing EU referendum camps take their war of words onto the water.
Rainbow lights for Orlando
Landmarks around the world are lit up in the colors of the pride flag following the Orlando shooting.
France protests labor reforms
Protesters clash with police against plans to loosen the country's protective labor law.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.