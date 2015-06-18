Edition:
Hats of Royal Ascot

Larisa Katz shows off her headwear on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Race goers pose on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Anti-horse racing activists Polish pop star Pola Pospieszalska (L) and model Victoria Eisermann pose outside Ascot race course on Ladies Day, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Race goers pose on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Race goers enjoy a drink on the platform of the railway station as they arrive on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A race goer poses for photos on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Race goers arrive on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Jennifer Dardling shows off her hat on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Race goers pose on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Race goers arrive at the railway station on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Race goers pose on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Race goers arrive on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Race goers arrive on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Larisa Katz shows off her headwear on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A race goer poses for photos on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Race goers pose on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Race goers pose on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Race goers arrive at the railway station on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Race goers arrive at the railway station on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A race goer smiles on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A race goer holds a program on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Race goers arrive by horse drawn carriage on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Race goers pose on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Anti-horse racing activists Polish pop star Pola Pospieszalska (L) and model Victoria Eisermann pose outside Ascot race course on Ladies Day, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

