Wed Jun 8, 2016

Hats on for Trump

Supporters of Donald Trump pose for selfies as they await his arrival at campaign headquarters on the day that several states held presidential primary elections including California at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Supporters await the arrival of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign event on the day that several states held presidential primary elections, including California, at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Supporters wait for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump to speak at a campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Ralph Collins of Berlin, New Hampshire, a supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, puts his hat over his heart for the pledge of allegiance to the flag of the United States at the start of Trump's campaign rally in Plymouth, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters at a campaign rally in San Jose, California, U.S. June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Dave Pettelle of Warren, New Hampshire, a supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, talks about his reasons for supporting Trump as he waits for the start of a campaign rally in Plymouth, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Theresa "Omarosa" Manigault, of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump's reality TV show "The Apprentice," poses with other Trump supporters as they await his arrival at a campaign event on the day that several states held presidential primary elections, including California, at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
A supporter of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump texts on his mobile phone as workers clean up after Trump's victory party at Trump Tower in the Manhattan Borough of New York, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
A woman smiles after getting an autograph by U.S. Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump on her hat after he spoke at a campaign rally South Point Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada January 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Demonstrators supporting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrive at Trump's campaign event in Patchogue, New York April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Johnny Milano

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump smokes a cigarette while waiting for the candidate to speak at a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Supporters wait to meet Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after his speech at the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Supporters attend a rally with Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump in San Diego, California, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
An audience member arrives for a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Hartford, Connecticut April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
People wait in line before a campaign rally for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at The Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport, Connecticut, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
A student holds a hat signed by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after he spoke at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A man is escorted out after saying out loud that U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's speech was boring at a campaign rally in Windham, New Hampshire, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A child uses his cellular device before a campaign rally for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at The Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport, Connecticut, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
A supporter waits to hear Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speak at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Supporters line up to enter a convention center where U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Anaheim, California, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
A man listens to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally in Sacramento, California, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
