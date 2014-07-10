Edition:
Haute couture in Paris

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for British fashion house Ralph & Russo in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for British fashion house Ralph & Russo in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a wedding dress creation as part of Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad fashion show held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Models present creations by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad at the end of his fashion show held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 collections in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 collection for fashion house Valentino in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a wedding dress creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his fashion show that is held during Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

American Vogue Creative director Grace Coddington (2ndL), Editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour (C), director Baz Luhrmann (3rdR) and Lee Chae-rin (CL) of South Korean girl group 2NE1 (R) attend German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. From 2ndL: actors Sean Penn and Charlize Theron, LVMH chairman and chief executive Bernard Arnault, his wife Helene, and former French first lady Valerie Trierweiler. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents this creation by French fashion designer Stephanie Coudert as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion shows in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Fred Sathal as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Fred Sathal as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model gets his makeup done backstage before the presentation of French designer Fred Sathal's fashion show during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents this creation by French fashion designer Stephanie Coudert as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents this creation by French fashion designer Stephanie Coudert as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

