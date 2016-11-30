Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 29, 2016 | 11:15pm EST

Havana hosts massive tribute to Fidel

Cuban President Raul Castro acknowledges the applause from the crowd as he attends a massive tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Cuban President Raul Castro acknowledges the applause from the crowd as he attends a massive tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Cuban President Raul Castro acknowledges the applause from the crowd as he attends a massive tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 24
Cadets and sailors hold images of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro as they pay tribute. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Cadets and sailors hold images of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro as they pay tribute. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Cadets and sailors hold images of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro as they pay tribute. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 24
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 24
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro raises his fist. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro raises his fist. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro raises his fist. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 24
People wave Cuban flags. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

People wave Cuban flags. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
People wave Cuban flags. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
5 / 24
Mourners hold a large image of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mourners hold a large image of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Mourners hold a large image of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
6 / 24
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 24
Sailors pay tribute. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Sailors pay tribute. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Sailors pay tribute. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 24
President of Russia's Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin looks back at dignitaries as he addresses the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

President of Russia's Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin looks back at dignitaries as he addresses the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
President of Russia's Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin looks back at dignitaries as he addresses the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 24
Cuban President Raul Castro acknowledges the applause. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Cuban President Raul Castro acknowledges the applause. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Cuban President Raul Castro acknowledges the applause. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 24
Attendees hold portraits of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro and current President Raul Castro. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Attendees hold portraits of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro and current President Raul Castro. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Attendees hold portraits of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro and current President Raul Castro. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 24
Colombia's former Senator Piedad Cordoba and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro embrace. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Colombia's former Senator Piedad Cordoba and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro embrace. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Colombia's former Senator Piedad Cordoba and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro embrace. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 24
China's Vice President Li Yuanchao addresses the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China's Vice President Li Yuanchao addresses the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
China's Vice President Li Yuanchao addresses the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 24
Cadets hold images of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Cadets hold images of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Cadets hold images of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 24
Bolivia's President Evo Morales (L) and his Foreign Minister David Choquehuanca (R) arrive. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Bolivia's President Evo Morales (L) and his Foreign Minister David Choquehuanca (R) arrive. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Bolivia's President Evo Morales (L) and his Foreign Minister David Choquehuanca (R) arrive. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 24
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma addresses the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma addresses the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma addresses the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 24
A woman wears a "Fidel" headband. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

A woman wears a "Fidel" headband. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A woman wears a "Fidel" headband. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Close
17 / 24
Bolivia's President Evo Morales and Cuba's President Raul Castro embrace. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Bolivia's President Evo Morales and Cuba's President Raul Castro embrace. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Bolivia's President Evo Morales and Cuba's President Raul Castro embrace. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 24
Students pose for selfies. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Students pose for selfies. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Students pose for selfies. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 24
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro listens to Cuban President Raul Castro as Maduro's wife Cilia Flores looks on. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro listens to Cuban President Raul Castro as Maduro's wife Cilia Flores looks on. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro listens to Cuban President Raul Castro as Maduro's wife Cilia Flores looks on. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 24
Cadets hold images of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Cadets hold images of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Cadets hold images of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
21 / 24
Uruguay's former President Jose Mujica (top, C, in white), Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Uruguay's former President Jose Mujica (top, C, in white), Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Uruguay's former President Jose Mujica (top, C, in white), Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
22 / 24
A woman wears "Fidel" on her cheek. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

A woman wears "Fidel" on her cheek. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A woman wears "Fidel" on her cheek. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Close
23 / 24
Cuban President Raul Castro acknowledges the applause from the crowd as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (2nd from L), his wife Cilia Flores (L), Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega (C), Cuba's First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa (R) applaud. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Cuban President Raul Castro acknowledges the applause from the crowd as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (2nd from L), his wife Cilia Flores (L), Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega (C), Cuba's First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Ecuadorean...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Cuban President Raul Castro acknowledges the applause from the crowd as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (2nd from L), his wife Cilia Flores (L), Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega (C), Cuba's First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa (R) applaud. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
First 'Fight for $15' protest since Trump win

First 'Fight for $15' protest since Trump win

Next Slideshows

First 'Fight for $15' protest since Trump win

First 'Fight for $15' protest since Trump win

Scores of demonstrators are arrested as U.S. fast-food and airport workers led nationwide protests for higher pay and union rights.

Nov 29 2016
Last stand for Aleppo's rebels

Last stand for Aleppo's rebels

Syria and its allies aim to drive rebels from Aleppo before Trump takes office as pro-government forces surge to their biggest victories in the city for years.

Nov 29 2016
Christmas at the White House

Christmas at the White House

A sneak peak at the White House Christmas decor this holiday season.

Nov 29 2016
Street battles in Mosul

Street battles in Mosul

Iraqi forces take back Mosul from Islamic State militants, one street at a time.

Nov 29 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast