Hawaii's John John Florence wins World Surf championships
John John Florence of Hawaii surfs during the final of World Surf League's championship at Supertubo beach in Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Sebastian Zietz of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Jordy Smith of South Africa. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Conner Coffin of the U.S. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii celebrates his victory after winning the World Surf League's championship at Supertubo beach in Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii celebrates his victory. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Conner Coffin of the U.S. and Miguel Pupo of Brazil. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Conner Coffin of U.S. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Next Slideshows
Rise of the machines
A look at the new generation of robot technology.
Politics and play
Lighter moments between the news conferences, hearings and briefings in Washington, D.C.
People of Times Square
Unique characters in New York's most famous neighborhood.
Meeting of the clowns
A confabulation of clowns converge in Mexico City for the XXI Convention of Clowns.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.