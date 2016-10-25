Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 25, 2016 | 10:36am EDT

Hawaii's John John Florence wins World Surf championships

John John Florence of Hawaii surfs during the final of World Surf League's championship at Supertubo beach in Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

John John Florence of Hawaii surfs during the final of World Surf League's championship at Supertubo beach in Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
John John Florence of Hawaii surfs during the final of World Surf League's championship at Supertubo beach in Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
1 / 16
Sebastian Zietz of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Sebastian Zietz of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Sebastian Zietz of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
2 / 16
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
3 / 16
Jordy Smith of South Africa. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Jordy Smith of South Africa. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Jordy Smith of South Africa. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
4 / 16
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
5 / 16
Conner Coffin of the U.S. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Conner Coffin of the U.S. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Conner Coffin of the U.S. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
6 / 16
John John Florence of Hawaii celebrates his victory after winning the World Surf League's championship at Supertubo beach in Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

John John Florence of Hawaii celebrates his victory after winning the World Surf League's championship at Supertubo beach in Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
John John Florence of Hawaii celebrates his victory after winning the World Surf League's championship at Supertubo beach in Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
7 / 16
John John Florence of Hawaii celebrates his victory. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

John John Florence of Hawaii celebrates his victory. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
John John Florence of Hawaii celebrates his victory. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
8 / 16
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
9 / 16
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
10 / 16
Conner Coffin of the U.S. and Miguel Pupo of Brazil. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Conner Coffin of the U.S. and Miguel Pupo of Brazil. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Conner Coffin of the U.S. and Miguel Pupo of Brazil. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
11 / 16
Conner Coffin of U.S. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Conner Coffin of U.S. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Conner Coffin of U.S. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
12 / 16
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
13 / 16
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
14 / 16
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
15 / 16
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Rise of the machines

Rise of the machines

Next Slideshows

Rise of the machines

Rise of the machines

A look at the new generation of robot technology.

Oct 21 2016
Politics and play

Politics and play

Lighter moments between the news conferences, hearings and briefings in Washington, D.C.

Oct 21 2016
People of Times Square

People of Times Square

Unique characters in New York's most famous neighborhood.

Oct 20 2016
Meeting of the clowns

Meeting of the clowns

A confabulation of clowns converge in Mexico City for the XXI Convention of Clowns.

Oct 20 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast