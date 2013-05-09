Hazy days in China
A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen in front of buildings during a hazy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen in front of buildings during a hazy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Cars drive through Guomao bridge on a heavy hazy day during winter in Beijing's central business district, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Cars drive through Guomao bridge on a heavy hazy day during winter in Beijing's central business district, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Car travel on a hazy day in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Car travel on a hazy day in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Tourists wearing masks visit Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Tourists wearing masks visit Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A labourer works atop a building in Hefei in a haze day, Anhui province, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A labourer works atop a building in Hefei in a haze day, Anhui province, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Chinese national flag flies in front of Beijing Telegraph Building on a hazy morning in central Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A Chinese national flag flies in front of Beijing Telegraph Building on a hazy morning in central Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A woman wearing a mask rides her bicycle along a street on a hazy morning in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman wearing a mask rides her bicycle along a street on a hazy morning in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Vehicles drive on the Third Ring Road on a very hazy winter day in Beijing, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Vehicles drive on the Third Ring Road on a very hazy winter day in Beijing, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
The China Central Television building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
The China Central Television building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman rides along a street on a hazy day in Haozhou, Anhui province, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman rides along a street on a hazy day in Haozhou, Anhui province, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman wearing a mask walks along a street on a hazy day in Beijing, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong
A woman wearing a mask walks along a street on a hazy day in Beijing, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong
The financial district of Pudong is seen on a hazy day in Shanghai, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
The financial district of Pudong is seen on a hazy day in Shanghai, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man holds cans of fresh air which were given away by Chinese multimillionaire Chen Guangbiao near a street on a hazy day in central Beijing, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Barry Huang
A man holds cans of fresh air which were given away by Chinese multimillionaire Chen Guangbiao near a street on a hazy day in central Beijing, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Barry Huang
A thick haze can be seen as tourists and locals walk along the Olympic Green area in Beijing, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray
A thick haze can be seen as tourists and locals walk along the Olympic Green area in Beijing, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray
Children are put on drips as many of them are diagnosed with respiratory diseases at a provincial children's hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Children are put on drips as many of them are diagnosed with respiratory diseases at a provincial children's hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Cars drive on and under Guomao Bridge on a heavy hazy day in Beijing, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Cars drive on and under Guomao Bridge on a heavy hazy day in Beijing, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A view of the city skyline from the Beijing Yintai Centre building amid heavy haze and smog in the morning, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A view of the city skyline from the Beijing Yintai Centre building amid heavy haze and smog in the morning, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman wearing a mask walks on a heavy haze day during winter in Beijing, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman wearing a mask walks on a heavy haze day during winter in Beijing, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Buildings are seen on a hazy day in downtown Chongqing, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
Buildings are seen on a hazy day in downtown Chongqing, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
Pedestrians walk along a square as a security guard stands nearby on a hazy day in Beijing, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Pedestrians walk along a square as a security guard stands nearby on a hazy day in Beijing, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Buildings are seen at night amid a heavy haze in central Shanghai, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Buildings are seen at night amid a heavy haze in central Shanghai, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Thick pollution can be seen as a man rides his bicycle across the main road running through Beijing's Tiananmen Square, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Thick pollution can be seen as a man rides his bicycle across the main road running through Beijing's Tiananmen Square, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Buildings in Beijing are pictured on a day with heavy haze and smog, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Buildings in Beijing are pictured on a day with heavy haze and smog, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Buildings in Beijing are pictured on a day with heavy haze and smog, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Buildings in Beijing are pictured on a day with heavy haze and smog, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Window cleaners hang from the side of a building on an extremely hazy day in Beijing, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Window cleaners hang from the side of a building on an extremely hazy day in Beijing, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Next Slideshows
Election rallies in Pakistan
Political parties joust their way to Saturday's elections.
The Giving Pledgers
A selection of some of the 114 who have pledged to give at least half of their fortunes to charity as part of a philanthropic campaign by Warren Buffett and...
Preparing for Victory Day
Veterans prepare for Victory Day, the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Tying the knot at 88
A Guadalcanal veteran marries at a Los Angeles hospital.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.