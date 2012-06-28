Health in America
Linda Carmona-Sanchez tends to her critically-ill and bed-ridden daughter Carmen, 28, at their home in Kendall, Florida October 4, 2011. Like many middle-class American baby boomers, Linda Carmona-Sanchez is anxious about slipping into poverty and says whatever dreams she once had about retirement in her "golden years" have turned into nightmares. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Linda Carmona-Sanchez tends to her critically-ill and bed-ridden daughter Carmen, 28, at their home in Kendall, Florida October 4, 2011. Like many middle-class American baby boomers, Linda Carmona-Sanchez is anxious about slipping into poverty and says whatever dreams she once had about retirement in her "golden years" have turned into nightmares. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Nurses and their supporters protest in Long Beach, California December 22, 2011. Around 2,000 registered nurses from Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's Hospital Long Beach are on a one-day strike to protest what they call unsafe nurse-to-patient staffing ratios and increases in their health care premiums. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nurses and their supporters protest in Long Beach, California December 22, 2011. Around 2,000 registered nurses from Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's Hospital Long Beach are on a one-day strike to protest what they call unsafe nurse-to-patient staffing ratios and increases in their health care premiums. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Holocaust survivor Betty Stein, 92, (R) is helped by coach Irina Jestkova as she plays ping pong at a program for people with Alzheimer's and dementia at the Arthur Gilbert table tennis center in Los Angeles, California June 15, 2011. Founder Mikhail...more
Holocaust survivor Betty Stein, 92, (R) is helped by coach Irina Jestkova as she plays ping pong at a program for people with Alzheimer's and dementia at the Arthur Gilbert table tennis center in Los Angeles, California June 15, 2011. Founder Mikhail Zaretsksky says the sport does not cure, or even slow down the disease, but helps the 100 participants by raising their heart rate and the blood flow to their brains, and exercising them mentally as well as physically. He says it helps their depression, improves their balance, and makes them more alert. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Yoga instructor Michael Hayes, owner of Buddha Body Yoga, warms up before teaching his class in New York City May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Yoga instructor Michael Hayes, owner of Buddha Body Yoga, warms up before teaching his class in New York City May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rachel Lowe, 50, has her throat examined as part of a street medicine program between Venice Family Clinic and St Joseph Homeless Day Center in Venice, Los Angeles, California, February 16, 2011. The program aims to take free medical care to around...more
Rachel Lowe, 50, has her throat examined as part of a street medicine program between Venice Family Clinic and St Joseph Homeless Day Center in Venice, Los Angeles, California, February 16, 2011. The program aims to take free medical care to around 50 of the most at risk homeless people on the street and in shelters so they are less likely to need expensive hospitalization, and to provide them with housing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Duane Michelson, 90, sits in the living room at his daughter Darla Shultz's home in Independence, Iowa, July 6, 2011. Shultz has recently taken on the responsibility of taking care of her father as his health has started to decline in an effort to keep him at home and out of a nursing home. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Duane Michelson, 90, sits in the living room at his daughter Darla Shultz's home in Independence, Iowa, July 6, 2011. Shultz has recently taken on the responsibility of taking care of her father as his health has started to decline in an effort to keep him at home and out of a nursing home. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Guest Amy Davis concentrates during an interval training class at the Biggest Loser Resort in Ivins, Utah September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Guest Amy Davis concentrates during an interval training class at the Biggest Loser Resort in Ivins, Utah September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ed Damiano (R) shows the insulin infusion set which delivers insulin to his son David, at the family's home in Acton, Massachusetts July 23, 2011. Damiano, whose 12-year-old son David was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was 11 months-old, is...more
Ed Damiano (R) shows the insulin infusion set which delivers insulin to his son David, at the family's home in Acton, Massachusetts July 23, 2011. Damiano, whose 12-year-old son David was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was 11 months-old, is working on a bionic pancreas that will automatically control blood glucose in people with type 1 diabetes. That technology could make a major difference to the three million Americans with the disease who must vigilantly monitor their blood sugar, even at night, and risk deadly consequences if they fail to notice a dangerous change in time. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ernest Sass, 52, (L) winces as he is attended to by Girish Bobby Kapur, M.D. (R) in a room used to see patients who don't require treatment for trauma inside the emergency room at Ben Taub General Hospital in Houston, Texas July 27, 2009. Houston,...more
Ernest Sass, 52, (L) winces as he is attended to by Girish Bobby Kapur, M.D. (R) in a room used to see patients who don't require treatment for trauma inside the emergency room at Ben Taub General Hospital in Houston, Texas July 27, 2009. Houston, the fourth-largest American city, is a case study in the extremes of the U.S. healthcare system. It boasts the immense medical center that offers top-notch care at its 13 hospitals, but also has a higher ratio of uninsured patients than any major U.S. city: about 30 percent. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A patient waits in the hallway for a room to open up in the emergency room at Ben Taub General Hospital in Houston, Texas, July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A patient waits in the hallway for a room to open up in the emergency room at Ben Taub General Hospital in Houston, Texas, July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Medical records clerks work in Clinica Sierra Vista's East Bakersfield Community Health Center in Bakersfield, California October 20, 2009. Scaring up a doctor in Bakersfield, situated in California's economically battered Central Valley, can be...more
Medical records clerks work in Clinica Sierra Vista's East Bakersfield Community Health Center in Bakersfield, California October 20, 2009. Scaring up a doctor in Bakersfield, situated in California's economically battered Central Valley, can be difficult. Needy patients until recently had to take a 2-hour bus trip to Fresno to see a diabetes treatment specialist. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Geisinger Health System maternity ward nurse Nichole Madara (R) hands Elizabeth Byler her one-day-old son Derrick at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania, October 29, 2009. Based in central Pennsylvania, a rural region once dominated...more
Geisinger Health System maternity ward nurse Nichole Madara (R) hands Elizabeth Byler her one-day-old son Derrick at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania, October 29, 2009. Based in central Pennsylvania, a rural region once dominated by coal mining, the Geisinger system has recently earned a reputation for high-quality care at a lower-than-average cost. The White House refers to it as an "island of excellence" in the nation's murky healthcare waters. REUTERS/Brad Bower
Cancer patient Deborah Charles lies inside the tube of a magnetic resonance imaging scanner during an MRI examination of her breasts at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington May 23, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Cancer patient Deborah Charles lies inside the tube of a magnetic resonance imaging scanner during an MRI examination of her breasts at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington May 23, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Kate Bicego helps a caller with a health insurance question at the non-profit 'Healthcare For All' in Boston, Massachusetts, January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kate Bicego helps a caller with a health insurance question at the non-profit 'Healthcare For All' in Boston, Massachusetts, January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jim Hann tends to his wife Hannah at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington May 18, 2009. When Hann learned he would be laid off, he scheduled surgery to donate a kidney to his wife. Hann was one of those trying to compensate for losing health insurance in a country where unemployment often means going without coverage. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
Jim Hann tends to his wife Hannah at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington May 18, 2009. When Hann learned he would be laid off, he scheduled surgery to donate a kidney to his wife. Hann was one of those trying to compensate for losing health insurance in a country where unemployment often means going without coverage. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
Donated drugs from nursing homes and hospitals sit on shelves at the non-profit Over the Rhine Pharmacy in the Crossroad Health Center in Cincinnati, Ohio March 8, 2007. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Donated drugs from nursing homes and hospitals sit on shelves at the non-profit Over the Rhine Pharmacy in the Crossroad Health Center in Cincinnati, Ohio March 8, 2007. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Nurse Marichu Smith cares for one of the many prematurely born infants in the state-of-the-art neonatal intensive care unit of the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York on October 27, 2009. Nowhere in the United States has more doctors at...more
Nurse Marichu Smith cares for one of the many prematurely born infants in the state-of-the-art neonatal intensive care unit of the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York on October 27, 2009. Nowhere in the United States has more doctors at its beck and call than White Plains, one of the wealthiest cities in the nation. Doctors have been flocking to the area and surrounding Westchester County since the 1970s, drawn in part by an upper-class clientele who demand top-notch medical care and have the means to pay for it. REUTERS/Chris Baltimore
A woman has her vision checked at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) health clinic on the second day at the Wise County Fairgrounds in Wise, Virginia July 25, 2009. The free clinic, which lasts 2 1/2 days, is the largest of its kind in the nation...more
A woman has her vision checked at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) health clinic on the second day at the Wise County Fairgrounds in Wise, Virginia July 25, 2009. The free clinic, which lasts 2 1/2 days, is the largest of its kind in the nation providing medical, dental and vision services from more than 1,400 medical volunteers. For many residents of this Appalachian area the RAM clinic serves as the only medical care they may receive each year. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dental tools are seen on a table at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) health clinic in Inglewood, California August 11, 2009. The Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corp (RAM) is a non-profit organization that provides free health care, dental care and eye care in remote areas of the United States and the world since 1985. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dental tools are seen on a table at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) health clinic in Inglewood, California August 11, 2009. The Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corp (RAM) is a non-profit organization that provides free health care, dental care and eye care in remote areas of the United States and the world since 1985. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Patients receive dental treatment at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) health clinic in Inglewood, California August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Patients receive dental treatment at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) health clinic in Inglewood, California August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ronald Fulton sits on his motorised wheelchair as he attends a health care reform town hall meeting with U.S. congressman Kendrick Meeks (R-FL) in Miami, Florida September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ronald Fulton sits on his motorised wheelchair as he attends a health care reform town hall meeting with U.S. congressman Kendrick Meeks (R-FL) in Miami, Florida September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A resident of south Florida holds a sign protesting healthcare reforms during a visit by President Barack Obama to Miami, Florida, October 26, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A resident of south Florida holds a sign protesting healthcare reforms during a visit by President Barack Obama to Miami, Florida, October 26, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter of the health care reform holds a sign outside a health care town hall meeting with U.S. congressman Kendrick Meeks (R-FL) in Miami, Florida September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter of the health care reform holds a sign outside a health care town hall meeting with U.S. congressman Kendrick Meeks (R-FL) in Miami, Florida September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Opponents of the proposed health care bill are pictured during a rally outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Opponents of the proposed health care bill are pictured during a rally outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama applauds onstage with students and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (2nd R) after signing the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act into law at Northern Virginia Community College in Alexandria, Virginia, March 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama applauds onstage with students and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (2nd R) after signing the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act into law at Northern Virginia Community College in Alexandria, Virginia, March 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
