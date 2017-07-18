Healthcare on the Hill
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (R) arrives for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) (C) meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the...more
Healthcare activists are detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican U.S. Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua...more
President Donald Trump meets with Senate Republicans about healthcare in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 27, 2017. Trump is flanked by Senators Susan Collins, L, (R-ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R, (R-AK). REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attends a news conference following party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A healthcare activist protests to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is surrounded by reporters as he departs a Senate Republican caucus meeting about an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in...more
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA) arrives for a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 13, 2017....more
Healthcare activists are detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (C) is surrounded by reporters as he arrives for a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in...more
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan takes questions about the Senate health care bill during his weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) (L) leaves a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for the unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 13, 2017....more
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) leaves after attending a party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Sen. John Thune (R-SD) speaks with reporters about the Senate health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Healthcare activist is detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) (C) is surrounded by reporters as he arrives for a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol...more
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), accompanied by children with preexisting conditions covered under the Affordable Care Act, wait to speak at a press conference about the Senate health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more
Healthcare activists with Planned Parenthood and the Center for American Progress protest in opposition to the Senate Republican healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at a press conference about the ongoing efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) (L) speaks with White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short (3rd L) (R-KY) as they arrive for a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace...more
Senator Susan Collins, R, (R-ME), talks with Senator Dean Heller, L, (R-NV) during a meeting held by President Donald Trump on healthcare in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) speaks to reporters about the Senate healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump looks down while speaking to reporters about healthcare during an energy policy discussion with leaders of American Indian tribes and U.S. governors at the White House in Washington, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
