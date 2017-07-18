Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 18, 2017 | 11:32am EDT

Healthcare on the Hill

Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
1 / 27
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (R) arrives for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) (C) meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the Capitol, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (R) arrives for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) (C) meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (R) arrives for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) (C) meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the Capitol, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 27
Healthcare activists are detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Healthcare activists are detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Healthcare activists are detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
3 / 27
Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican U.S. Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican U.S. Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican U.S. Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
4 / 27
President Donald Trump meets with Senate Republicans about healthcare in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 27, 2017. Trump is flanked by Senators Susan Collins, L, (R-ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R, (R-AK). REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump meets with Senate Republicans about healthcare in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 27, 2017. Trump is flanked by Senators Susan Collins, L, (R-ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R, (R-AK). REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
President Donald Trump meets with Senate Republicans about healthcare in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 27, 2017. Trump is flanked by Senators Susan Collins, L, (R-ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R, (R-AK). REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 27
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
6 / 27
Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attends a news conference following party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attends a news conference following party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attends a news conference following party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 27
A healthcare activist protests to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A healthcare activist protests to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A healthcare activist protests to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
8 / 27
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is surrounded by reporters as he departs a Senate Republican caucus meeting about an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is surrounded by reporters as he departs a Senate Republican caucus meeting about an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is surrounded by reporters as he departs a Senate Republican caucus meeting about an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 27
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
10 / 27
Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA) arrives for a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA) arrives for a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 13, 2017....more

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA) arrives for a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 27
Healthcare activists are detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Healthcare activists are detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Healthcare activists are detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
12 / 27
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (C) is surrounded by reporters as he arrives for a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (C) is surrounded by reporters as he arrives for a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (C) is surrounded by reporters as he arrives for a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 27
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan takes questions about the Senate health care bill during his weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan takes questions about the Senate health care bill during his weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan takes questions about the Senate health care bill during his weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
14 / 27
Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) (L) leaves a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for the unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) (L) leaves a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for the unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 13, 2017....more

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) (L) leaves a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for the unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
15 / 27
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) leaves after attending a party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) leaves after attending a party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) leaves after attending a party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 27
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
17 / 27
Sen. John Thune (R-SD) speaks with reporters about the Senate health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) speaks with reporters about the Senate health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Sen. John Thune (R-SD) speaks with reporters about the Senate health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
18 / 27
Healthcare activist is detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Healthcare activist is detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Healthcare activist is detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
19 / 27
Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) (C) is surrounded by reporters as he arrives for a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) (C) is surrounded by reporters as he arrives for a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) (C) is surrounded by reporters as he arrives for a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 27
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), accompanied by children with preexisting conditions covered under the Affordable Care Act, wait to speak at a press conference about the Senate health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), accompanied by children with preexisting conditions covered under the Affordable Care Act, wait to speak at a press conference about the Senate health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), accompanied by children with preexisting conditions covered under the Affordable Care Act, wait to speak at a press conference about the Senate health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
21 / 27
Healthcare activists with Planned Parenthood and the Center for American Progress protest in opposition to the Senate Republican healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Healthcare activists with Planned Parenthood and the Center for American Progress protest in opposition to the Senate Republican healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Healthcare activists with Planned Parenthood and the Center for American Progress protest in opposition to the Senate Republican healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
22 / 27
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at a press conference about the ongoing efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at a press conference about the ongoing efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at a press conference about the ongoing efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
23 / 27
Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) (L) speaks with White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short (3rd L) (R-KY) as they arrive for a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the Capitol in Washington, U.S. July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) (L) speaks with White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short (3rd L) (R-KY) as they arrive for a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) (L) speaks with White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short (3rd L) (R-KY) as they arrive for a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the Capitol in Washington, U.S. July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
24 / 27
Senator Susan Collins, R, (R-ME), talks with Senator Dean Heller, L, (R-NV) during a meeting held by President Donald Trump on healthcare in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Senator Susan Collins, R, (R-ME), talks with Senator Dean Heller, L, (R-NV) during a meeting held by President Donald Trump on healthcare in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Senator Susan Collins, R, (R-ME), talks with Senator Dean Heller, L, (R-NV) during a meeting held by President Donald Trump on healthcare in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
25 / 27
Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) speaks to reporters about the Senate healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) speaks to reporters about the Senate healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) speaks to reporters about the Senate healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
26 / 27
President Donald Trump looks down while speaking to reporters about healthcare during an energy policy discussion with leaders of American Indian tribes and U.S. governors at the White House in Washington, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump looks down while speaking to reporters about healthcare during an energy policy discussion with leaders of American Indian tribes and U.S. governors at the White House in Washington, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
President Donald Trump looks down while speaking to reporters about healthcare during an energy policy discussion with leaders of American Indian tribes and U.S. governors at the White House in Washington, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Battle for Benghazi

Battle for Benghazi

Next Slideshows

Battle for Benghazi

Battle for Benghazi

Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.

11:30am EDT
Venezuela's symphony of protests

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

10:15am EDT
Trump samples 'Made in America' products

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

President Donald Trump browsed a panoply of iconic American-made products at a White House trade show, as his administration lays out priorities for revising...

Jul 17 2017
Tourists train at Israeli 'counter-terrorism boot camp'

Tourists train at Israeli 'counter-terrorism boot camp'

A counter-terrorism "boot camp" in the occupied West Bank teaches foreign tourists how to deal with a simulated attack on a market.

Jul 17 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities

Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities

Street scenes from the Russian cities that will host the 2018 World Cup.

Battle for Benghazi

Battle for Benghazi

Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

President Donald Trump browsed a panoply of iconic American-made products at a White House trade show, as his administration lays out priorities for revising NAFTA.

Counting of the swans

Counting of the swans

Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to the 12th century when swans were an important food source.

Tourists train at Israeli 'counter-terrorism boot camp'

Tourists train at Israeli 'counter-terrorism boot camp'

A counter-terrorism "boot camp" in the occupied West Bank teaches foreign tourists how to deal with a simulated attack on a market.

Best of IAAF ParaAthletics

Best of IAAF ParaAthletics

Highlights from the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London.

From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote

From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote

More than 7 million Venezuelans voted in an unofficial referendum held by the opposition to heap pressure on President Nicolas Maduro and repudiate his plan to rewrite the OPEC nation's constitution, monitors said.

Trump golf course hosts Women's Open

Trump golf course hosts Women's Open

President Trump watches the Women's Open at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast