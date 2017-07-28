Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 28, 2017 | 8:45am EDT

Healthcare on the Hill

Senator John McCain speaks with reporters after voting against the "skinny repeal" health care bill on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Senator John McCain speaks with reporters after voting against the "skinny repeal" health care bill on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Senator John McCain speaks with reporters after voting against the "skinny repeal" health care bill on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
1 / 22
Protesters gather outside the Capitol Building prior to an all night round of health care votes. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Protesters gather outside the Capitol Building prior to an all night round of health care votes. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Protesters gather outside the Capitol Building prior to an all night round of health care votes. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
2 / 22
Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Ron Johnson talk prior to a press conference about their resistance to the so-called "Skinny Repeal" of the Affordable Care Act. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Ron Johnson talk prior to a press conference about their resistance to the so-called "Skinny Repeal" of the Affordable Care Act. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Ron Johnson talk prior to a press conference about their resistance to the so-called "Skinny Repeal" of the Affordable Care Act. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
3 / 22
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office prior to a health care vote. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office prior to a health care vote. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office prior to a health care vote. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
4 / 22
Senator Ben Sasse speaks to reporters as aides carry pizzas prior to an all night vote. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Senator Ben Sasse speaks to reporters as aides carry pizzas prior to an all night vote. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Senator Ben Sasse speaks to reporters as aides carry pizzas prior to an all night vote. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
5 / 22
Vice President Mike Pence arrives prior to an all night round of health care votes. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Vice President Mike Pence arrives prior to an all night round of health care votes. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence arrives prior to an all night round of health care votes. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
6 / 22
Aides carry a sign near the Senate floor prior to an all night round of health care votes. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Aides carry a sign near the Senate floor prior to an all night round of health care votes. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Aides carry a sign near the Senate floor prior to an all night round of health care votes. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
7 / 22
Senator Bob Corker talks to reporters. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Senator Bob Corker talks to reporters. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Senator Bob Corker talks to reporters. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
8 / 22
Senator Lisa Murkowski talks to reporters as she arrives for a health care vote. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Senator Lisa Murkowski talks to reporters as she arrives for a health care vote. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Senator Lisa Murkowski talks to reporters as she arrives for a health care vote. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
9 / 22
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and House democrats celebrate the 52nd Anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and House democrats celebrate the 52nd Anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and House democrats celebrate the 52nd Anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
10 / 22
Senator Ron Johnson, accompanied by Senator Lindsey Graham, speaks during a press conference about their resistance to the so-called "Skinny Repeal". REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Senator Ron Johnson, accompanied by Senator Lindsey Graham, speaks during a press conference about their resistance to the so-called "Skinny Repeal". REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Senator Ron Johnson, accompanied by Senator Lindsey Graham, speaks during a press conference about their resistance to the so-called "Skinny Repeal". REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
11 / 22
Senator Ted Cruz speaks with reporters after the failure of the "skinny repeal" health care bill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Senator Ted Cruz speaks with reporters after the failure of the "skinny repeal" health care bill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Senator Ted Cruz speaks with reporters after the failure of the "skinny repeal" health care bill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
12 / 22
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the Senate steps. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the Senate steps. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the Senate steps. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
13 / 22
Senator Susan Collins departs after a healthcare vote. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Senator Susan Collins departs after a healthcare vote. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Senator Susan Collins departs after a healthcare vote. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
14 / 22
Senate Democrats gather on the Senate steps with protesters. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Senate Democrats gather on the Senate steps with protesters. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Senate Democrats gather on the Senate steps with protesters. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
15 / 22
President Trump calls on Republican senators to move forward and vote on a healthcare bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, as people negatively affected by the law stand behind him, in the Blue Room of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump calls on Republican senators to move forward and vote on a healthcare bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, as people negatively affected by the law stand behind him, in the Blue Room of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
President Trump calls on Republican senators to move forward and vote on a healthcare bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, as people negatively affected by the law stand behind him, in the Blue Room of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 22
Vice President Mike Pence and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Vice President Mike Pence and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
17 / 22
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looks down as President Trump speaks during a meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looks down as President Trump speaks during a meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looks down as President Trump speaks during a meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
18 / 22
Healthcare activists are detained by Capitol Police after gathering to protest the Republican healthcare bill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Healthcare activists are detained by Capitol Police after gathering to protest the Republican healthcare bill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Healthcare activists are detained by Capitol Police after gathering to protest the Republican healthcare bill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
19 / 22
Maine Senator Susan Collins attends a lunch meeting hosted by President Trump with other Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Maine Senator Susan Collins attends a lunch meeting hosted by President Trump with other Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Maine Senator Susan Collins attends a lunch meeting hosted by President Trump with other Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
20 / 22
Healthcare activists are detained by Capitol Police after gathering to protest the Republican healthcare bill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Healthcare activists are detained by Capitol Police after gathering to protest the Republican healthcare bill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Healthcare activists are detained by Capitol Police after gathering to protest the Republican healthcare bill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
21 / 22
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
National strike in Venezuela

National strike in Venezuela

Next Slideshows

National strike in Venezuela

National strike in Venezuela

Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend...

Jul 27 2017
Hamas 'summer camp'

Hamas 'summer camp'

Hamas stages military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Jul 27 2017
Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens

Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens

Thousands of Muslim worshippers surged into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and at least 113 were hurt in scuffles with police after Israel lifted security measures...

Jul 27 2017
Jeff Bezos now world's richest person

Jeff Bezos now world's richest person

Amazon's Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates to become the world's richest person.

Jul 27 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes.

National strike in Venezuela

National strike in Venezuela

Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress.

Hamas 'summer camp'

Hamas 'summer camp'

Hamas stages military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens

Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens

Thousands of Muslim worshippers surged into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and at least 113 were hurt in scuffles with police after Israel lifted security measures imposed at the sacred site in the face of days of violent protests.

Jeff Bezos now world's richest person

Jeff Bezos now world's richest person

Amazon's Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates to become the world's richest person.

Chinese opera revisits Long March

Chinese opera revisits Long March

An opera telling the story of the Red Army's long march in 1935, will have its premiere soon as China marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics Championships

Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast