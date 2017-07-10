Edition:
United States
Mon Jul 10, 2017

Healthcare protests erupt on Capitol Hill

Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Healthcare activists are detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Healthcare activists are detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Healthcare activists are detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Beside a Raiders football team flag, healthcare activists hold up signs while occupying the office of Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) to protest the Republican healthcare bill at the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Beside a Raiders football team flag, healthcare activists hold up signs while occupying the office of Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) to protest the Republican healthcare bill at the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Beside a Raiders football team flag, healthcare activists hold up signs while occupying the office of Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) to protest the Republican healthcare bill at the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A healthcare activist is detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A healthcare activist is detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A healthcare activist is detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A healthcare activist holds up a sign while she and others occupy the office of Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) to protest the Republican healthcare bill at the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A healthcare activist holds up a sign while she and others occupy the office of Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) to protest the Republican healthcare bill at the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A healthcare activist holds up a sign while she and others occupy the office of Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) to protest the Republican healthcare bill at the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A staff members asks the media to leave the room as healthcare activists protest in the office of Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A staff members asks the media to leave the room as healthcare activists protest in the office of Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A staff members asks the media to leave the room as healthcare activists protest in the office of Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A healthcare activist is detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A healthcare activist is detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A healthcare activist is detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A healthcare activist stands on crutches outside the office of Arkansas Republican Senator John Boozman to protest the healthcare bill at the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A healthcare activist stands on crutches outside the office of Arkansas Republican Senator John Boozman to protest the healthcare bill at the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A healthcare activist stands on crutches outside the office of Arkansas Republican Senator John Boozman to protest the healthcare bill at the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A healthcare activist is detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A healthcare activist is detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A healthcare activist is detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A healthcare activist holds up a sign while she and others occupy the office of Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) to protest the Republican healthcare bill at the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A healthcare activist holds up a sign while she and others occupy the office of Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) to protest the Republican healthcare bill at the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A healthcare activist holds up a sign while she and others occupy the office of Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) to protest the Republican healthcare bill at the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Next Slideshows

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuelan opposition supporters mark 100 days of protests against a socialist government they blame for political repression and economic misery.

3:40pm EDT
Celebrations in Mosul

Celebrations in Mosul

Iraq declares victory over Islamic State in Mosul, three years after the militants seized the city.

2:55pm EDT
Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Traditional dancers from Indian Nations compete at the 32nd annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a social gathering and summer celebration.

2:05pm EDT
Wildfires in California canyons

Wildfires in California canyons

High temperatures and parched vegetation fuel the Alamo and Whittier Fires near California's central coast.

1:50pm EDT

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuelan opposition supporters mark 100 days of protests against a socialist government they blame for political repression and economic misery.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Celebrations in Mosul

Celebrations in Mosul

Iraq declares victory over Islamic State in Mosul, three years after the militants seized the city.

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Traditional dancers from Indian Nations compete at the 32nd annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a social gathering and summer celebration.

Wildfires in California canyons

Wildfires in California canyons

High temperatures and parched vegetation fuel the Alamo and Whittier Fires near California's central coast.

Brazil's battle of the kites

Brazil's battle of the kites

Youth in a Rio de Janeiro slum stage kite battles, attempting to cut the lines of other players using a mixture of glue and glass on their reels.

Calgary Stampede

Calgary Stampede

Highlights from the Calgary Stampede in Alberta.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

