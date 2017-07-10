Healthcare protests erupt on Capitol Hill
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Healthcare activists are detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Beside a Raiders football team flag, healthcare activists hold up signs while occupying the office of Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) to protest the Republican healthcare bill at the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A healthcare activist is detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A healthcare activist holds up a sign while she and others occupy the office of Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) to protest the Republican healthcare bill at the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A staff members asks the media to leave the room as healthcare activists protest in the office of Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A healthcare activist is detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A healthcare activist stands on crutches outside the office of Arkansas Republican Senator John Boozman to protest the healthcare bill at the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A healthcare activist is detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A healthcare activist holds up a sign while she and others occupy the office of Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) to protest the Republican healthcare bill at the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Venezuela's 100th day of protest
Venezuelan opposition supporters mark 100 days of protests against a socialist government they blame for political repression and economic misery.
Celebrations in Mosul
Iraq declares victory over Islamic State in Mosul, three years after the militants seized the city.
Pow wow gathering in New Mexico
Traditional dancers from Indian Nations compete at the 32nd annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a social gathering and summer celebration.
Wildfires in California canyons
High temperatures and parched vegetation fuel the Alamo and Whittier Fires near California's central coast.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Venezuela's 100th day of protest
Venezuelan opposition supporters mark 100 days of protests against a socialist government they blame for political repression and economic misery.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Celebrations in Mosul
Iraq declares victory over Islamic State in Mosul, three years after the militants seized the city.
Pow wow gathering in New Mexico
Traditional dancers from Indian Nations compete at the 32nd annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a social gathering and summer celebration.
Wildfires in California canyons
High temperatures and parched vegetation fuel the Alamo and Whittier Fires near California's central coast.
Brazil's battle of the kites
Youth in a Rio de Janeiro slum stage kite battles, attempting to cut the lines of other players using a mixture of glue and glass on their reels.
Calgary Stampede
Highlights from the Calgary Stampede in Alberta.
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.