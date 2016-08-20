Heartbreak for American relay team
Mike Rodgers, Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay of USA react as they realize they have been disqualified after what they thought was a bronze medal performance in the 4x100m relay. REUTERS/David Gray
Mike Rodgers, Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay react after being disqualified along with Trinidad and Tobago. TV pictures showed U.S. runner Trayvon Bromell stepping into Usain Bolt's lane in the run to the line. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Justin Gatlin passes the baton to Tyson Gay. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs to win the Jamaica team the gold, ahead of Aska Cambridge of Japan (silver) and Trayvon Bromell of USA. Bromell's dip for the line was so aggressive that he stumbled over and the United States thought they were settling for...more
Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs as Trayvon Bromell of USA falls. REUTERS/David Gray
Trayvon Bromell of USA reacts as Aska Cambridge of Japan runs past. REUTERS/David Gray
Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay of the U.S. pose with their national flags. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Justin Gatlin of the U.S. throws a flag to the crowd. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Mike Rodgers, Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay celebrate after what they thought was a bronze medal win. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Trayvon Bromell of USA sits in a wheelchair after the race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tyson Gay reacts after Team USA was disqualified. REUTERS/David Gray
Tyson Gay, Mike Rodgers and Justin Gatlin of USA are seen after the race. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Next Slideshows
Rio Olympics: Day 14
Highlights from the fourteenth day of competition at the Rio Games.
Usain Bolt's historic triple-triple
The Jamaican sprinter wins an unprecedented nine gold medals over three Olympics in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.
Thrill of victory
Jubilation at the Rio Olympics.
Agony of defeat
Athletes feel the sting of disappointment at the Rio Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.