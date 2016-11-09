Edition:
Heartbreak for Hillary

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as they watch election returns at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch state by state returns at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as a state is called in favour of her opponent, Donald Trump, during a watch party at the University of Sydney in Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as they watch results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at the election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at her election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A woman reacts to the television coverage of election results during an election party at the U.S. embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
