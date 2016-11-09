Heartbreak for Hillary
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as they watch election returns at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch state by state returns at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as a state is called in favour of her opponent, Donald Trump, during a watch party at the University of Sydney in Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as they watch results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at the election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at her election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman reacts to the television coverage of election results during an election party at the U.S. embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
Inside Trump's election night rallies
Supporters of Donald Trump gather to cheer on their candidate.
Hillary's election night rally
Supporters of Hillary Clinton gather at her election night rally in New York.
Watching the election results
Americans watch the returns of the presidential election.
Election Day
After a long and hard-fought campaign, voters hit the polls to select the next president.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.