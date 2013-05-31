Heat in the Northeast
Janine Eggenberger, 25, of Switzerland does a handstand split in the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Janine Eggenberger, 25, of Switzerland does a handstand split in the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Ten Zin, 22, of Tibet plays Hacky Sack at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Ten Zin, 22, of Tibet plays Hacky Sack at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man takes a nap at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man takes a nap at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A child plays with a dog while they enjoy the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A child plays with a dog while they enjoy the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People have lunch at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People have lunch at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman talks on her phone while sitting in the sun in New York's Times Square, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman talks on her phone while sitting in the sun in New York's Times Square, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Children enjoy the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Children enjoy the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People sunbathe at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People sunbathe at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man wades through a fountain as he cleans the bottom of it in front of an office building on Sixth Avenue in midtown Manhattan in New York City May 29, 2013. Temperatures in New York were expected to soar into the 90s this week as the first major...more
A man wades through a fountain as he cleans the bottom of it in front of an office building on Sixth Avenue in midtown Manhattan in New York City May 29, 2013. Temperatures in New York were expected to soar into the 90s this week as the first major heat wave of the season approached the northeast U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kids enjoy the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kids enjoy the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman enjoys the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman enjoys the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Onlookers take photographs of media mogul Oprah Winfrey before Harvard University's 362nd Commencement Exercises in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Onlookers take photographs of media mogul Oprah Winfrey before Harvard University's 362nd Commencement Exercises in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Blockupy vs. the banks
Thousands of demonstrators from the Blockupy movement protest the ECB and other financial institutions in Frankfurt, Germany.
Testing Fukushima's fish
Reuters photographer Issei Kato spends time with fishermen in Fukushima and at a laboratory nearby, documenting radiation testing taking place in the wake of...
Scripps National Spelling Bee
Arvind Mahankali wins the annual national spelling competition.
France's first gay wedding
Vincent Autin and Bruno Boileau are the first same-sex couple to marry in France.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.