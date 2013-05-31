Edition:
Heat in the Northeast

<p>Janine Eggenberger, 25, of Switzerland does a handstand split in the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Ten Zin, 22, of Tibet plays Hacky Sack at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>A man takes a nap at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>A child plays with a dog while they enjoy the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>People have lunch at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>A woman talks on her phone while sitting in the sun in New York's Times Square, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Children enjoy the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>People sunbathe at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>A man wades through a fountain as he cleans the bottom of it in front of an office building on Sixth Avenue in midtown Manhattan in New York City May 29, 2013. Temperatures in New York were expected to soar into the 90s this week as the first major heat wave of the season approached the northeast U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Kids enjoy the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>A woman enjoys the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Onlookers take photographs of media mogul Oprah Winfrey before Harvard University's 362nd Commencement Exercises in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

